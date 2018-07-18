Dollar recovers ¥113 for first time in six months

The dollar traded firmly above ¥113 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, after recovering the threshold for the first time in some six months in early trading.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.05-06, up from ¥112.34 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1623, down from $1.728, and at ¥131.40-47, down from ¥131.75-76.

The dollar rose above ¥113 in early trading, carrying over its strength from overnight trading overseas, where the greenback attracted purchases after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated in his congressional testimony Tuesday that the Fed would maintain its policy of gradually increasing interest rates.

The U.S. currency moved around ¥113 in midmorning trading but fell below ¥112.90 later as a sense of achievement grew among market players after the dollar rose above the recent high of ¥112.80, traders said.

After firming above ¥113.10 in afternoon trading, the dollar traded around ¥113 in late hours.

“Dollar purchases continued” following Powell’s congressional testimony, an official of a Japanese securities firm said.

Meanwhile, a Japanese bank official said, “There is a possibility that the (dollar’s upward) trend could be reversed if U.S. stock prices turn lower.”

With the U.S. yield curve flattening, “an acceleration of the U.S. economy is not expected and the dollar has few reasons to maintain its firmness,” the official also said.