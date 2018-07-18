Tokyo stocks rise further on sinking yen

Stocks advanced further on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, lifted by the yen’s decline against the dollar.

The Nikkei 225 average gained 96.83 points, or 0.43 percent, to end at 22,794.19 — its highest finish since June 15. It had climbed 100.01 points on Tuesday.

The Topix closed up 6.16 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,751.21, after rising 14.98 points the previous day.

The key market yardsticks extended their winning streaks to a fourth session.

In the afternoon, the market gave up some of its earlier gains as some sold to cash in profits, according to the sources.

“A wide range of issues attracted buying, apparently by nonresidents,” an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm said, adding that Wall Street’s advance on Tuesday also boosted the Tokyo market.

Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co., said that continued buybacks helped the market extend its rally to a fourth session.

But “profit-taking emerged following the market’s (recent) surge in a short period of time,” Otsuka said, explaining the loss of the upward momentum in the afternoon.

An official at an asset management firm indicated that the Nikkei is unlikely to recover 23,000 on an intraday basis until investors confirm earnings reports from major Japanese companies due out later this month.

Rising issues overwhelmed falling ones 1,444 to 579 in the TSE’s first section, while 79 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.146 billion shares from 1.403 billion shares on Tuesday.

The weaker yen buoyed automakers such as Toyota and Mitsubishi, brokers said.

Other major winners included clothing retailer Fast Retailing and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group.

By contrast, news curation app provider Gunosy was hit by profit-taking following its rapid advance, brokers said.

Also on the minus side were tobacco-maker JT and advertising agency Dentsu.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average ended up 80 points at 22,800.