Iceberg looming over Greenland village spotted from space

AP

BERLIN – An iceberg that drifted perilously close to a remote Greenland village is so big it can be seen from space.

The European Space Agency released an image Tuesday showing the giant iceberg just off the coast of Innaarsuit.

Dozens of village residents were evacuated to higher ground last week due to concerns the 11-million-ton iceberg might break apart and produce waves large enough to wash away low-lying buildings.

Earthquakes and tsunamis have created major floods in Greenland in the past years.

The image captured July 9 by ESA’s Sentinel-2 satellites shows several other large icebergs in the vicinity.

Separately, Greenland’s broadcaster KNR published a time-lapse video taken by a local resident showing the iceberg drifting past the village.

KNR reported that strong winds and elevated tides moved the iceberg northward, away from the harbor, over the weekend.

An even larger iceberg, 4 miles (6 kilometers) wide, broke off from a glacier in eastern Greenland in June.

Denise Holland of New York University’s Environmental Fluid Dynamics Laboratory captured the event on video on June 22. She and her husband, David Holland, an NYU professor of atmospheric and ocean science, had camped by the Helheim Glacier for weeks to collect data to better project changes in sea level due to global warming.

David Holland said in an interview last week, “This is the largest event we’ve seen in over a decade in Greenland.” He said the time-lapse video shows “3 percent of the annual ice loss of Greenland occur in 30 minutes.”

“It sounded like rockets going off,” he said, describing it as “a very complex, chaotic, noisy event.”

Although the couple are studying Greenland, he said that “the real concern is in Antarctica, where everything is so big the stakes are much higher.”

The Innaarsuit time-lapse video can be seen at youtu.be/Ny7A6So9QIk.

The Helheim time-lapse video can be seen at youtu.be/7tyfSlnMe8E.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This July 9 satellite image shows a huge iceberg perilously close to the Greenland village of Innaarsuit. | AP An iceberg floats off the northwestern Greenland village of Innarsuit on July 12. | AP

