U.S. grand jury indicts woman on charges of being Russian agent who infiltrated political groups
Public figure Maria Butina (right) attends a meeting of a group of experts, affiliated with the government of Russia, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday. | PRESS SERVICE OF CIVIC CHAMBER OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

/

U.S. grand jury indicts woman on charges of being Russian agent who infiltrated political groups

Reuters

WASHINGTON – A U.S. grand jury returned an indictment against a Russian woman on Tuesday, and added a charge accusing her of acting as a Russian government agent while developing ties with American citizens and infiltrating political groups.

Maria Butina, who studied at American University in Washington and is a founder of the pro-gun Russian advocacy group Right to Bear Arms, was charged in a criminal complaint on Monday with conspiracy to take actions on behalf of the Russian government.

Tuesday’s grand jury indictment added a more serious charge of acting as an agent of the Russian government, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The conspiracy charge carries a maximum five-year prison term.

Butina has not been charged with espionage or with being a member of a Russian intelligence service.

She was arrested on Sunday and is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in federal court in Washington, the Justice Department said.

Robert Driscoll, an attorney for Butina, said she was not a Russian agent.

Butina is accused of operating at the direction of a high-level official of the Russian Central Bank who was recently sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury, the Justice Department said.

Court records did not name the official.

Butina has appeared in numerous photographs on her Facebook page with Alexander Torshin, the deputy head of Russia’s Central Bank who was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in April.

A person familiar with the matter has told Reuters that Butina worked for him as an assistant. Other media reported on a business relationship between Butina and Torshin.

Torshin did not reply to a request for comment on Monday and the Russian Central Bank declined comment.

The Justice Department said in its complaint that Butina worked with two unnamed U.S. citizens and the Russian official to try to influence American politics and infiltrate a pro-gun rights organization.

The complaint did not name the group, however, photos on her Facebook page showed that she attended events sponsored by the National Rifle Association. The NRA did not reply to a request for comment.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Deputy Director of Connecticut Legal Services Josh Perry speaks during a press conference Tuesday at the Yale Law School in New Haven discussing the litigation of the emergency lawsuits they filed on behalf of 2 immigrant children from Honduras and El Salvador that led to their release and reunification with their families recently as a result of a federal judges finding that the children's constitutional rights were violated. Yale Law School Professor Muneer Ahmad of the Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic (back left) Vanessa Suarez of Unidad Latina en Accion of New Haven, and Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy (right) listen.
Brief breathing room: Separated immigrants win deportation reprieves from two U.S. judges
Lawyers for immigrant families separated by the U.S. government at the border with Mexico said a federal judge's order barring rapid deportations until at least next Tuesday would give their client...
Iraqi policemen throw sand to put out tires that protesters had set ablaze during a protest at the main entrance to the giant Zubair oilfield near Basra, Iraq, Tuesday.
Iraqi police quell protests outside Zubair oilfield as public unrest grows
Iraqi police wielded batons and rubber hoses to disperse about 250 protesters gathered at the main entrance to the Zubair oilfield near Basra on Tuesday as unrest across southern cities over poor b...
Teens check their smartphones outside the Natural History Museum in Washington in 2015. Could teenagers suffer symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder after engaging in excessive smartphone use? A new study out Tuesday says digital overload could be linked to a "modest" but significant rise in new ADHD behaviors, offering a warning to parents about the potential dangers of too much screen time.
Teens glued to smartphones risk 'modest' rise in ADHD symptoms: study
Could teenagers suffer symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder after engaging in excessive smartphone use? A new study out Tuesday says digital overload could be linked to a "modest...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Public figure Maria Butina (right) attends a meeting of a group of experts, affiliated with the government of Russia, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday. | PRESS SERVICE OF CIVIC CHAMBER OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , ,