Poland finds thousands of remains, apparently of Germans from Prussia era, while improving park
One of the graves found by archaeologists is seen at the site of an Evangelical cemetery in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Officials in central Poland have halted improvements at a city park after archaeologists found possibly tens of thousands of remains at the site of an old Evangelical cemetery that were supposed to have been exhumed and moved in the 1950s. | AP

Poland finds thousands of remains, apparently of Germans from Prussia era, while improving park

AP

WARSAW – Officials in central Poland have halted improvements at a city park after archaeologists found human remains at the site, a former Evangelical cemetery that held tens of thousands of bodies that were supposed to have been exhumed and moved in the 1950s.

Post-World War II documents say the graves at the cemetery in Bydgoszcz, which chiefly belonged to German residents who lived and died in the city when it was part of Prussia, were moved to make room for the park, according to city officials.

But archaeologist Robert Grochowski told Polish broadcaster TVN24 on Tuesday that his team came across so many graves still bearing remains that it suggested the exhumations planned in the 1950s never happened.

“We have found an untouched grave level, or rather levels,” Grochowski said. “I can cautiously assume that there are some 80,000 remains in the whole cemetery, according to scientific examination. We have a very big problem.”

The halted project involved adding a playground, an open-air gym and a winter sports hill to the park at a cost of some 8 million zlotys ($2 million; €1.8 million) and with the aid of European Union funds.

The arcaheologists were called in by water authorities, who wanted to install underground water reservoirs while the project was underway.

Officials are still deciding what to do now with the remains and the park.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

NASA's Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's southern hemisphere, as the spacecraft performed its 13th close flyby of Jupiter on May 23.
Jupiter moon tally now 79 with finding of 10 more, including a 'wrong-way driver' on apparent col...
Astronomers on Tuesday announced the discovery of 10 more moons of Jupiter, bringing to 79 the number known to be circling the giant gas planet, including one "wrong-way driver" that appears destin...
A picture taken Tuesday from the Israeli-annexed Syrian Golan Heights shows refugees coming to fthe ence border between Syria and Israel by a camp for displaced Syrians near the Syrian village of Burayqah in the southern province of Quneitra. Airstrikes killed seven civilians in a sensitive southwestern province of Syria bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, a war monitor said.
Regime-linked airstrike on shelter kills at least 10 as displaced Syrians march near Golan border
Dozens of Syrians displaced by a government offensive marched toward the Israel-occupied Golan Heights in a rare peaceful protest on Tuesday, shortly after a suspected Russian airstrike hit a schoo...
A demonstrator throws a homemade device during the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, Nicaragua, Tuesday.
Shooting erupts as Nicaraguan forces lay siege to alleged coup plotters in symbolic enclave
Nicaraguan national police and armed pro-government civilians laid siege Tuesday to a symbolically important neighborhood that has recently become a center of resistance to President Daniel Ortega'...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

One of the graves found by archaeologists is seen at the site of an Evangelical cemetery in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Officials in central Poland have halted improvements at a city park after archaeologists found possibly tens of thousands of remains at the site of an old Evangelical cemetery that were supposed to have been exhumed and moved in the 1950s. | AP

, , ,