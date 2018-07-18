/

Tip leads to Houston arrest of ex-con suspected of three serial killings

AP

HOUSTON – Sheriff’s deputies in Houston acting on a tip from a caller Tuesday arrested a suspected serial killer linked to the deaths of three people.

The caller spotted a Nissan Sentra that authorities had earlier said was being driven by Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, a felon who spent decades in prison before being released last year.

The Harris County sheriff’s office was notified and a deputy attempted to stop the Sentra but it sped away, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The car came to a stop after a chase lasting about 15 minutes and Rodriguez was taken into custody, he said. A handgun was found in the car, which police say was stolen from one of his victims.

“It’s possible that he was looking to score his next victim so we’re very relieved, very thankful to the citizens of Harris County for calling in, for being diligent and reporting this to us so that we could take action,” Gonzalez said during a news conference.

During a joint conference Monday with Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Gonzalez described Rodriguez as a possible serial killer .

He’s suspected in the shooting death of 62-year-old Pamela Johnson in her Cypress-area home Friday; the killing of 28-year-old Allie Barrow inside a mattress store in Houston on Saturday; and the fatal shooting of a man inside another mattress store in Houston on Monday. Authorities have not identified the third victim.

Rodriguez also is a suspect in the robbery, shooting and wounding of a metro bus driver on Monday and a home invasion robbery on July 9, investigators said.

Gonzalez said there were “strong indications in each crime” that Rodriguez was involved but declined to elaborate. Authorities have not released further details of the crimes, such as the motive behind each act and whether the victims were randomly chosen.

The suspect’s criminal history dates back to at least 1989 when he was charged with a variety of offenses that include attempted aggravated sexual abuse, burglary and auto theft. He spent decades in state prison and while there was convicted of possession of a deadly weapon. He was released on parole in September.

Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday on a parole violation and Gonzalez says additional charges are pending.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

NASA's Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's southern hemisphere, as the spacecraft performed its 13th close flyby of Jupiter on May 23.
Jupiter moon tally now 79 with finding of 10 more, including a 'wrong-way driver' on apparent col...
Astronomers on Tuesday announced the discovery of 10 more moons of Jupiter, bringing to 79 the number known to be circling the giant gas planet, including one "wrong-way driver" that appears destin...
A picture taken Tuesday from the Israeli-annexed Syrian Golan Heights shows refugees coming to fthe ence border between Syria and Israel by a camp for displaced Syrians near the Syrian village of Burayqah in the southern province of Quneitra. Airstrikes killed seven civilians in a sensitive southwestern province of Syria bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, a war monitor said.
Regime-linked airstrike on shelter kills at least 10 as displaced Syrians march near Golan border
Dozens of Syrians displaced by a government offensive marched toward the Israel-occupied Golan Heights in a rare peaceful protest on Tuesday, shortly after a suspected Russian airstrike hit a schoo...
A demonstrator throws a homemade device during the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, Nicaragua, Tuesday.
Shooting erupts as Nicaraguan forces lay siege to alleged coup plotters in symbolic enclave
Nicaraguan national police and armed pro-government civilians laid siege Tuesday to a symbolically important neighborhood that has recently become a center of resistance to President Daniel Ortega'...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, appears in a booking photo provided by the Houston Police Department Tuesday. | HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (right) and homicide detectives investigate the scene where Jose Rodriguez was taken into custody Tuesday in Houston. Sheriff's deputies in Houston acting on a tip from a caller Tuesday arrested Rodriguez, a suspected serial killer linked to the deaths of three people. | GODOFREDO A. VASQUEZ / HOUSTON CHRONICLE / VIA AP

, , , ,