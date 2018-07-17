Dollar weaker below ¥112.40 in late Tokyo

The dollar was weaker below ¥112.40 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, dragged down by position-adjustment selling.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.34-34, down from ¥112.78-78 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1728-1728, up from $1.1631-1631, and at ¥131.75-76, up from ¥131.18-19. The Tokyo market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

The dollar moved around ¥112.30-40 in early trading after falling below ¥112.50 in overseas trading late last week due to concerns over fierce U.S.-China trade friction and falls in long-term U.S. interest rates, traders said.

In midmorning trading, the greenback hovered around ¥112.40-50 thanks to real demand-backed purchases, traders said. It then rose to levels close to ¥112.60 as the Nikkei 225 average expanded gains.

The U.S. currency traded around ¥112.40 in afternoon trading.

In late trading, the dollar fell below ¥112.30 briefly, reflecting a drop in European stocks.

Position-adjustment selling of the dollar emerged following its recent surge versus the yen, traders said.

The dollar is expected to move on a firm note because market players “are not taking a risk-averse stance as Japanese and U.S. stock prices are solid despite concerns over U.S.-China trade friction,” an official of a Japanese bank said.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “is unlikely to offer fresh trading incentives” in his parliamentary testimony set for later Tuesday, an official of an asset management firm said.