Tokyo stocks rise again

Stocks extended their winning streak to a third session Tuesday, helped by futures-led buying.

The Nikkei 225 average rose 100.01 points, or 0.44 percent, to end at 22,697.36, its highest finish since June 15. It jumped 409.39 points Friday. The market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 14.98 points, or 0.87 percent, higher at 1,745.05 after gaining 20.39 points Friday.

The key market gauges gradually firmed until the early afternoon, thanks to futures-led purchases apparently by hedge funds, market sources said. The Nikkei gained over 230 points briefly in the afternoon session.

Toward the close, the market’s topside was weighed down somewhat by profit-taking, according to the sources.

The market was pushed up by “repurchases of issues that had been lagging behind” in the recent rally, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Investors were relieved to see the dollar staying above ¥112, brokers said.

According to Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., market players bought stocks as the dollar’s resilience fueled hopes for brisk earnings from major Japanese companies expected to release their business results later this month.

Investors “are becoming optimistic,” Tabei said, indicating that investor attention is shifting to corporate earnings from a U.S.-China trade war.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,566 to 464 in the first section, while 70 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.403 billion shares from Friday’s 1.278 billion.

Staffing agency Pasona Group soared 17.10 percent as its operating profit for the year through May, announced Friday, shot up 45.7 percent from the previous year to ¥6.539 billion, against market expectations of some ¥6.1 billion, brokers said.

Financial issues, including mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho and insurers Dai-ichi Life, Sompo Holdings and Tokio Marine, were upbeat after their U.S. peers fared well in New York trading Monday.

Other major winners included clothing retailer Fast Retailing and automaker Suzuki.

By contrast, movie distributor Toho met with selling after announcing Friday dismal operating and net profits for March-May, brokers said.

Industrial robot producer Fanuc and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group were also on the minus side.