Saudi aviation academy to train first women pilots after nation lifts ban on driving
Dalia Yashar, one of the first Saudi students who registered to become a commercial pilot, stands in front of the registration center, CAE Oxford ATC, where Saudi women can pursue a carrier as a commercial pilot, at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Sunday. | REUTERS

Saudi aviation academy to train first women pilots after nation lifts ban on driving

Reuters

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA – A flight school in Saudi Arabia is opening its doors for women, following the end of a decades-long driving ban in the deeply conservative Muslim country where many social restrictions are easing.

Oxford Aviation Academy, a leading trainer and crew recruiter, has already received applications from hundreds of women hoping to start lessons in September at a new branch in the eastern city of Dammam.

“People used to travel abroad (to study aviation), which was difficult for women more than men,” said applicant Dalal Yashar, who aspires to work as a civil pilot.

“We are no longer living in the era were women were allowed (to work) in limited arenas. All avenues are now opened for women. If you have the appetite, you have the ability,” she said.

The academy is part of a $300 million project that includes a school for aircraft maintenance and an international center for flight simulators at the airport.

Students receive three years of academic and practical training, said executive director Othman al-Moutairy.

A decades-long ban on women driving, long seen as an emblem of women’s repression in the country, was lifted last month, as part of sweeping reforms pushed by powerful young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aimed at transforming the economy and opening up its cloistered society.

The lifting of the prohibition was welcomed by Western allies as proof of a new progressive trend in Saudi Arabia, but it has been accompanied by a crackdown on dissent, including against some of the very activists who previously campaigned against the ban.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The government is reportedly discussing plans to extend best-before dates for pork products in a bid to boost exports.
Japan to extend best-before dates for pork to help exports
The government is discussing plans to extend best-before dates for pork products to boost their export numbers, according to sources. The best-before periods for Japanese pork products are short...
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gestures during a roundtable discussion as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker looks on, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.
China files WTO challenge against latest U.S. tariff plan
China announced Monday it had filed a World Trade Organization challenge to a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, reacting swiftly amid deep...
European Council President Donald Tusk (left), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.
EU's Tusk warns Trump trade wars can lead to 'hot conflicts'
European Union President Donald Tusk called on Donald Trump to reform the world order rather than bring it down, warning that trade wars can lead to "hot conflicts." Tusk issued his appea...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Dalia Yashar, one of the first Saudi students who registered to become a commercial pilot, stands in front of the registration center, CAE Oxford ATC, where Saudi women can pursue a carrier as a commercial pilot, at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Sunday. | REUTERS

, , ,