Russian hackers used U.S. online infrastructure against itself: Robert Mueller probe

WASHINGTON – Prosecutors say Russian hackers accused of meddling in the 2016 presidential election exploited some of the United States’ own computer infrastructure against it. They are accused of using at least two U.S.-based servers they leased in Arizona and Illinois.

The details are included in the indictment last week by special counsel Robert Mueller, who accuses Russia’s military intelligence agency of conspiring to interfere in the election. The companies operating the servers were not identified in the court papers.

The Russians are accused of exploiting their access to inexpensive, powerful servers worldwide — conveniently available for rental. Such vendors typically aren’t legally liable for criminal activities unless it can be proved the operator was party to the activity or aware of it.

