Gunmen attack village, kill at least 12 in northeastern Mali

AP

BAMAKO – A Tuareg leader says that gunmen have killed at least 12 civilians in an attack on Mali’s northeastern village of Injagalane near the country’s border with Niger.

Fahad Ag Al Mahmoud, secretary-general of a Tuareg defense group known by its French acronym GATIA, said Monday that Sunday’s attack was likely carried out by suspected armed bandits associated with a criminal network operating along the Mali and Niger border.

Mahmoud said men with his force have been sent to the area to help the victims. A coalition of armed Tuareg rebel groups have been operating against jihadist groups active in the area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but there is significant communal violence in the area where fighters allied to the Islamic State group are also present.

Debris is scattered in front of the headquarters of the anti-terror task force the G5 Sahel, after an attack of a suicide bomber who tried to penetrate the base in June in Sevare, central Mali. | AFP-JIJI

