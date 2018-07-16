2,000 people taken to hospitals as Japan bakes in heat wave
Children play in a fountain in a Nagoya park on Monday as a heat wave continued to scorch Japan. | KYODO

2,000 people taken to hospitals as Japan bakes in heat wave

Kyodo

A heat wave continued to scorch Japan on Monday, with some regions seeing temperatures hitting record highs for the year.

Temperatures topped 39 degrees in Ibigawa and Tajimi in Gifu Prefecture in western Japan. The mercury climbed above 38 in eastern and central regions, according to the Meteorological Agency.

Of the agency’s 927 monitoring points, 186 logged 35 degrees or higher, it said.

Over 2,000 people were taken to hospitals for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and five died on Monday as the three-day weekend drew to a close, according to a Kyodo News tally. On Sunday, two people died and over 2,000 were transported to hospitals.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Workers conduct repair work on the destroyed embankment along Odagawa River in the Mabicho district of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Friday.
More in LDP call for surge in public works after disasters, but some see election ploy
An increasing number of Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers are calling for boosting Japan's resistance to disasters by increasing public works projects to improve infrastructure. They ho...
Unharvested tangerines lie on the ground Friday in an orchard in Uwajima, Ehime Prefecture, damaged by mudslides triggered by the recent torrential rains.
Farm damage from Japan's rain disaster put at ¥48.1 billion
Damage on the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors from the recent torrential rain that hit mainly western Japan has been estimated at ¥48.05 billion, the agriculture ministry said.
Ground Self-Defense Force personnel leave Juba in May 2017 after completing Japan's peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
Japan to provide peacekeeper training for ASEAN nations
Japan will help train personnel in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations taking part in U.N. peacekeeping operations. The government has been providing training in ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Children play in a fountain in a Nagoya park on Monday as a heat wave continued to scorch Japan. | KYODO

, ,