China files WTO challenge against latest U.S. tariff plan

China announced Monday it had filed a World Trade Organization challenge to a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, reacting swiftly amid deepening concerns about the economic impact of their spiraling technology dispute.

The one-sentence Commerce Ministry statement did not specify the legal grounds for the challenge or other details. The filing is an unusually rapid move for a trade case, coming less than one week after the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) announced the tariff plan. The tariffs proposed in the plan wouldn’t take effect until at least September.

The USTR said last week that it had proposed the levy in response to Beijing’s decision to retaliate following previous U.S. tariff hikes, which were initiated over complaints China is hurting American companies by stealing or pressuring foreign enterprises to hand over technology.

China criticized the second round of U.S. tariffs but has yet to say whether it would retaliate against those, too. Its lopsided trade balance with the United States means it has only $80 billion of annual imports of American goods left for retaliation following its earlier measures.

Beijing has stepped up diplomatic efforts to recruit support from Europe, South Korea and other trading partners, so far without success.