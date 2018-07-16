Scotland chosen as site for first British space port

The U.K. Space Agency said Sunday that it had chosen a peninsula on Scotland’s north coast as the site of the country’s first space port.

“Scotland is the best place in the U.K. to reach in-demand satellite orbits with vertically launched rockets,” the agency said in a statement.

According to the head of the agency, Graham Turnock, the new space port will “help kick-start an exciting new era for the U.K. space industry.”

The choice of Sutherland for the new space port confirms Scotland’s ambitions in the sector.

According to industry experts, Glasgow is the city, outside of the United States, which produces the most satellites, specializing in small devices which can be used for weather forecasts, like GPS systems.

The U.K. is seeking to develop its own space industry after its role in European space projects was called into question by Brexit.