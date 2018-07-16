Five years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit boasts rebirth but at a cost
James Murphy (left) and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit July 11. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the small, family-owned locksmith business is 'busier than ever' because more people are moving into the area. | AP

Five years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit boasts rebirth but at a cost

AP

DETROIT – It’s been five years since Detroit bottomed out after decades of decline, admitting in the largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy filing ever that the country’s one-time industrial engine could no longer pay its bills.

The turnaround since then has been remarkable, with major investments that have brought new jobs, the rebirth of neighborhoods whose best days were half a century ago and the restoration of street cleaning and lighting — services so basic yet important to a sense of community.

It also cost some people more than others.

Jean Estell, who retired in 2004 after working for nearly three decades in Detroit’s recreation and public works departments, lost part of her pension and her retiree health coverage in the bankruptcy settlement. A former business owner saw his company go belly-up when his city contract wasn’t renewed.

Business is booming in some parts of the city, though, with the influx of investment and new blood.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The nose cone of a Boeing Co. 747 cargo aircraft operated by CargoLogicAir Ltd. lifts during a demonstration showing the loading of a Jeep, during preparations ahead of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) 2018 in Farnborough, England, on Sunday.
World needs 43,000 more commercial aircraft in next 20 years: Boeing CEO
The world needs to produce 43,000 new aircraft over the next two decades to meet booming demand, Boeing's CEO forecast here on Sunday. Dennis Muilenberg, chief executive of the U.S. aerospace gi...
This June 28 photo shows 184 Kent Avenue in the Brooklyn borough of New York owned by the Kushner Cos. An Associated Press investigation into one of the Kushner Cos.' largest residential buildings in New York City reveals what some residents say was a campaign that used noisy construction to push rent-stabilized tenants out and bring high-paying condo buyers in. More than a dozen tenants told AP that they were subjected to relentless banging, drilling, dust and rats.
Tenants: We were pushed out of rent-stabilized flats for luxury condo buyers at Kushner Cos. prop...
The hammering and drilling began just months after Jared Kushner's family real estate firm bought a converted warehouse apartment building in the hip, Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Tenants s...
Attendees take selfie photographs with an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet, produced by Boeing Co., during preparations ahead of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) 2018 in Farnborough, U.K., on Sunday. The air show, a biannual showcase for the aviation industry, runs until July 22.
Plane makers plot course through trade, Brexit worries to air show deals
Aerospace firms are setting out wares from luxury jets to lethal drones at back-to-back British air shows this week, hoping trade tensions will not deter airlines from buying jetliners even as geop...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

James Murphy (left) and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit July 11. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the small, family-owned locksmith business is 'busier than ever' because more people are moving into the area. | AP A vacant house is seen in June in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood. The city has demolished thousands of vacant houses five years after filing the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, but some residents say more can be done to improve neighborhoods like Brightmoor. | AP

, ,