Five years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit boasts rebirth but at a cost

It’s been five years since Detroit bottomed out after decades of decline, admitting in the largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy filing ever that the country’s one-time industrial engine could no longer pay its bills.

The turnaround since then has been remarkable, with major investments that have brought new jobs, the rebirth of neighborhoods whose best days were half a century ago and the restoration of street cleaning and lighting — services so basic yet important to a sense of community.

It also cost some people more than others.

Jean Estell, who retired in 2004 after working for nearly three decades in Detroit’s recreation and public works departments, lost part of her pension and her retiree health coverage in the bankruptcy settlement. A former business owner saw his company go belly-up when his city contract wasn’t renewed.

Business is booming in some parts of the city, though, with the influx of investment and new blood.