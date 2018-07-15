Huge crowd gathers at late Spanish dictator Franco’s tomb to protest plans to move his body
People raise their hands and make a fascist salute near the tomb of late Spanish dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in San Lorenzo de el Escorial, near Madrid, on Sunday. They were attending a protest against the planned removal of Franco's remains, which are buried in the basilica there. | AFP-JIJI

/

Huge crowd gathers at late Spanish dictator Franco’s tomb to protest plans to move his body

AFP-JIJI

SAN LORENZO DE EL ESCORIAL, SPAIN – At least 1,000 people gathered at the grandiose tomb of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco on Sunday to protest against Madrid’s plans to move his body.

Franco, who ruled Spain from 1939 to 1975, when he died, is buried in a valley just outside Madrid in an imposing basilica carved into a mountain-face with a 150-meter-high (490 feet) cross towering over it.

Known as the Valle de los Caidos (Valley of the Fallen), it is a deeply divisive symbol of a past that Spain still finds difficult to digest.

By late morning, a long line had built up of people waiting to attend a Mass inside the vast structure after a far-right group called for a “national, patriotic and religious pilgrimage” to prevent “the plunder” of his grave by Spain’s new Socialist government.

As they gathered, demonstrators sang “Cara al Sol” — the anthem of the fascist Phalange party, whose founder, Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, is also buried at the divisive monument to the civil war and the dictatorship that followed.

Others were carrying flags of Spain under Franco, which were confiscated by the Guardia Civil police under a law banning acts exalting the civil war at the site.

Many on the left are repulsed by the site’s existence, comparing it to a monument glorifying Hitler.

Under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who took office June 2, the new Socialist government has quickly pushed forward plans to exhume his remains, saying Spain “can’t allow symbols that divide.”

Instead, Madrid wants the site to be transformed into a “memorial to the victims of fascism.”

But Franco’s descendants are completely opposed to removing his remains, although no date has been set for the move.

The site also includes a crypt where the remains of some 27,000 fighters loyal to Franco are buried, as well as the bodies of 10,000 Republicans — uniting in death those who once fought each other so bitterly during the civil war.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Theresa May
May says Trump advised her to sue EU over Brexit
Prime Minister Theresa May said U.S. President Donald Trump had previously advised her to sue the European Union as part of her Brexit strategy, disclosing a piece of advice Trump said last week...
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at the old parliament building in Ankara on Friday.
Turkey issues presidential decrees reshaping institutions
Turkey issued presidential decrees on Sunday reshaping key political, military and bureaucratic institutions as part of the transformation to a powerful executive presidency triggered by last mo...
Police block the entrance of Divine Mercy Roman Catholic Church in Managua on Saturday.
Nicaraguan religious officials say government forces killed two men at church protest site
Government forces in Nicaragua shot dead two young men at a protest site at a church, the clergy said, the latest violence to hit the Central American country that has convulsed with political u...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People raise their hands and make a fascist salute near the tomb of late Spanish dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in San Lorenzo de el Escorial, near Madrid, on Sunday. They were attending a protest against the planned removal of Franco's remains, which are buried in the basilica there. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,