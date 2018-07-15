Heat wave blamed for deaths of two people; over 2,000 others taken to hospital
People are seen walking in Nagoya on Sunday. In many parts of the country, when the mercury exceeded 35 C. | KYODO

Heat wave blamed for deaths of two people; over 2,000 others taken to hospital

Kyodo

Two people died and more than 2,000 people suffered heatstroke or exhaustion Sunday as a heat wave continued to scorch Japan over the three-day weekend, a Kyodo News tally showed.

Temperatures rose above 35 C in many parts of western and eastern Japan with the highest for the day at 38.8 C recorded in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, and in the town of Ibigawa, Gifu Prefecture.

The tally showed that two people died in Shiga and Saga prefectures while 2,061 people across the nation were taken to hospital due to heatstroke or exhaustion on Sunday.

The extreme heat made it harder to carry out relief operations in the regions ravaged by the recent flooding and landslides.

In the hardest-hit prefectures of Okayama, Hiroshima and Ehime, a total of 145 people, including volunteers for removing and cleaning up debris, were taken to hospitals, as the mercury reached 36 C in some areas in the prefectures.

Of 927 monitoring points operated nationwide by the Meteorological Agency, 200 logged highs of at least 35 C. Osaka had the highest number of people — 141 — taken to hospitals.

Six people died and over 1,500 were treated for illness from the heat Saturday, with the highest temperature of 38.7 C logged in Tajimi, Gifu.

The weather agency warned people to take measures to prevent heatstroke and exhaustion, as the hot weather is expected to continue through next Sunday.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Household waste collected in the wake of the heavy flooding in western Japan is piled up at a temporary collection site in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday.
West Japan rains to be designated 'extremely severe disaster' to increase state aid subsidies
The government plans to designate the torrential rain that wreaked havoc in western Japan as a disaster of extreme severity so subsidies for reconstruction projects in the affected areas can be ...
The National Archives of Japan building is seen in this photo taken in June 2013.
Japan document scandals highlight country's growing pains as a democracy: archivist
National Archives of Japan President Takeo Kato has raised an alarm over a series of public document scandals involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration, saying the issue highlights the c...
Some of the water that flooded the Mabicho district of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, had not receded as of Sunday.
Elderly accounted for 70% of victims who died after torrential rains in western Japan
People aged 60 or over accounted for 70 percent of the victims of torrential rains that triggered massive flooding and landslides in western Japan, Kyodo News tallies showed Sunday. Of 169 ident...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People are seen walking in Nagoya on Sunday. In many parts of the country, when the mercury exceeded 35 C. | KYODO

, ,