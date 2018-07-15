Elderly accounted for 70% of victims who died after torrential rains in western Japan

People aged 60 or over accounted for 70 percent of the victims of torrential rains that triggered massive flooding and landslides in western Japan, Kyodo News tallies showed Sunday.

Of 169 identified fatalities from the nation’s worst weather disaster in decades, those aged 60 or older totaled 118 as of Sunday evening since the downpours began on July 5, while six victims were under 10 years old.

The 118 people included 11 in their 90s, 33 in their 80s, 43 in their 70s and 31 in their 60s. Some of these people were living alone and found it difficult to evacuate on their own to their flooded homes’ roofs to avoid drowning. Others may have not been able to obtain emergency information swiftly.

The death toll from the floods and landslides caused by the torrential rains has risen to 217, according to the National Police Agency. Kyodo News tallies show over 20 people are still missing.

About 5,200 people continued sheltering in evacuation centers in 16 prefectures as of noon Sunday, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The government plans to provide special fiscal aid for recovery efforts in the regions ravaged by the disaster, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday.

While rescuers continued to search for the missing in Hiroshima, Okayama, Ehime, Osaka and Nara prefectures, Abe said rebuilding work in the afflicted regions will be subject to special subsidization by the central government under the Law Concerning Special Fiscal Aid for Coping with Disasters.

“We will help everyone get back to a normal life as we encourage (municipalities) to speed up their disaster recovery without fiscal concerns,” Abe told a meeting of the government’s disaster response headquarters.

The special aid will cover infrastructure reconstruction and support for businesses and farmers among other recovery efforts.

In recent years, such special aid has been provided for recovery work after the earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture in 2016 and the rain-caused disaster in southwestern regions in 2017.

Rescuers, recovery crews and relief volunteers continued to face sweltering heat as the temperature topped 30 C across a wide area of the country on Sunday.