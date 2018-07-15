Thai boys rescued from cave mourn diver who died
A board showing 'R.I.P. Samarn Gunan, A hero who sacrificed his life at Tham Luang', is seen on Saturday in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Gunan died during the rescue mission to save 12 soccer boys and their coach from inside the Tham Luang cave complex. | REUTERS

Thai boys rescued from cave mourn diver who died

AFP-JIJI

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND – The 12 boys and their coach rescued from a Thai cave mourned the death of an ex-Navy SEAL who died while taking part in the mission, the health ministry said Sunday.

The “Wild Boars” football team are recovering in a hospital after spending 18 days inside the Tham Luang cave, trapped by monsoon floodwaters after entering on June 23.

Doctors say they are in good health following a successful three-day operation which ended July 10 when teams of Thai Navy SEALs and international cave-diving experts hauled the last five members of the team to safety.

But the lead-up to the final phase of the mission was met with tragedy when volunteer and former Navy SEAL diver Saman Gunan died July 6 while installing oxygen tanks along the twisting passageways of the cave.

Saman was widely hailed as a hero but the boys, aged 11 to 16, were only told about his death Saturday after a medical team said they were strong enough mentally to handle the news, though many wept after hearing it.

“All cried and expressed their condolences by writing messages on a drawing of Lieutenant Commander Saman and observed one minute of silence for him,” Jedsada Chokdamrongsuk, permanent secretary at the health ministry, said in the statement.

Photos released show the youngsters crowded around a sketch of Saman scrawling messages on it and bowing their heads in commemoration.

“They also thanked him and promised to be good boys,” the statement said.

Tributes from Thailand and around the world have poured in for Saman, a triathlete and diver who retired from the military in 2006 and worked at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport before volunteering to help with the rescue in northern Thailand.

Specialists who took part in the risky mission to bring the Wild Boars home have expressed shock and surprise that they were able to pull it off, with some fearing that there could have been more casualties.

The unprecedented and daring final push to bring the boys out saw them sedated and carried through waterlogged and partially dry corridors with the help of military stretchers and nearly 100 divers.

Health officials have conveyed a largely positive picture of the boys’ recovery. All are expected to leave hospital Thursday.

The health ministry said the overall condition for the players and coach was normal, though many are still on antibiotics.

Despite positive assessments so far, experts have said they would all need to be monitored closely for signs of psychological distress that could take months to manifest.

They spent nine days in the dark, dank cave before being located by two British divers.

The boys — and their parents — have been advised to spend time with friends and family and not to give media interviews as that could trigger post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.

But the interest in their story is unlikely to evaporate overnight, as Hollywood producers are already jockeying to make a film version of the saga.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
25 arrested in India over mob lynching of man following rumor of child abduction on WhatsApp
Indian police said Sunday they have arrested 25 people after a man was killed by a mob in the country's latest lynching over suspicion of child kidnapping sparked by rumors on WhatsApp. ...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a photo inside the Peace House at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone on April 27.
Indonesia invites North and South Korean leaders to Asian Games' opening
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has officially invited the North and South Korean leaders to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta next month, a government off...
Members of the Wild Boars Thai youth soccer team are seen in a series of screenshots taken Friday as they recover after their daring rescue from a cave, at a hospital in Thailand's Chiang Rai province.
Thailand's rescued cave boys won't see World Cup final live, hospital says
Twelve boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded Thai cave will watch a recording of the World Cup final which takes place Sunday, not the live broadcast, a hospital official said. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A board showing 'R.I.P. Samarn Gunan, A hero who sacrificed his life at Tham Luang', is seen on Saturday in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Gunan died during the rescue mission to save 12 soccer boys and their coach from inside the Tham Luang cave complex. | REUTERS

, ,