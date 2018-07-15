Civilian deaths in war-torn Afghanistan hit record high: U.N.
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Civilian deaths in war-torn Afghanistan hit record high: U.N.

KABUL – The number of Afghan civilians killed in the country’s long-running conflict hit a record high in the first six months of 2018, U.N. figures showed Sunday, with militant attacks and suicide bombs the leading causes of death.

The toll of 1,692 fatalities was 1 percent more than a year earlier and the highest since the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) began keeping records in 2009.

Another 3,430 people were wounded in the war, down 5 percent from the same period last year, the report said.

Overall civilian casualties — 5,122 — fell 3 percent year-on-year.

The record high death toll came despite an unprecedented cease-fire by Afghan security forces and the Taliban last month that was largely respected by both sides, UNAMA said.

The cease-fire for the first three days of Eid was marked by scenes of jubilation as security forces and Taliban fighters celebrated the Islamic holiday, raising hopes that peace was possible after nearly 17 years of conflict.

But the suspension of hostilities was marred by two suicide attacks in the eastern province of Nangarhar that killed dozens of people and were claimed by the Islamic State group, which was not part of the cease-fire.

