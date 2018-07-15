Flood-hit Okayama cram school opens doors to other students

A Mabicho district cram school in the city of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, is now open to not only its students but others who cannot attend their own school due to the recent heavy rain that mainly struck western Japan.

Following the rain disaster, the city’s education board decided to close a total of 15 schools ranging from kindergarten to junior high through to next Thursday, with summer holidays starting Friday.

Some local students cannot use their damaged textbooks, while others have few opportunities to see friends staying at shelters.

Isao Iwasaki, 64, head of the cram school run by Meiko Network Japan Co., has been worried that children of the suspended schools will be unable to study for a long period as school will not restart until September at the earliest.

Floodwater reached the second floor of the cram school in the Yata area, and muddy whiteboards, desks and teaching materials were found scattered on the first floor after the water receded.

Second floor damage, where the office is located, was relatively small.

The school reopened Thursday, four days after the floodwater receded, after Iwasaki and students cleaned up the facility and procured desks, notebooks and other items from nearby cram schools.

Iwasaki decided to open the cram school to children other than its students, asking himself: “What can I do for the community? There are children who are unable to study at shelters.” He also thought about parents who must be concerned about their children being unable to study.

On Saturday, a child not a student of the school visited for the first time. Kosei Nakamura, 15, studied English using a textbook offered by the cram school.

“It’s been a while since I last studied,” Nakamura said, noting, “My school will remain closed and there will be no club activities for the time being.”