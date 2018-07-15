Japan plans to launch advanced placement system in schools

The education ministry plans to establish a system that allows students at some 50 high schools to take university courses and earn credits, with the aim of developing human resources in view of expected advances in artificial intelligence technologies.

Advanced differential equation, data mining and other subjects in the mathematics and science fields will be covered by the planned version of the advanced placement system, which is used in the United States and other countries, according to ministry officials.

The ministry is set to choose at least one high school from each of Japan’s 47 prefectures over the next decade or so for the program.

The planned initiative was included in a report compiled by a ministry panel discussing education policies for coming generations.

Through the system, the ministry hopes to allow highly motivated high school students with excellent academic performances to receive even higher levels of education after they advance to university.

The ministry expects high school students to take university courses at their schools or online.

To nurture personnel who can play active roles internationally, the ministry also plans to establish a mandatory program for students taking part in the advanced placement system to study at high schools abroad and another program allowing Japanese high school students and international students to take classes together in English.

Details of the advanced placement system, including the selection of universities where the acquired credits can be used, will be discussed later, the officials said.