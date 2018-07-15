At least five dead, 1,500 hospitalized as heat wave hits Japan
A volunteer uses a pack of refrigerant to cool down as she takes a break amid the heat wave in flood-hit Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday. | REUTERS

A heat wave had killed at least five people and hospitalized more than 1,500 others across the nation Saturday as a three-day weekend got underway, a Kyodo News tally showed.

The deaths occurred in five prefectures including Hiroshima, where temperatures rose to between 33.5 and 37.4. In Kyoto, Gifu and Mie, the mercury topped 38.

Osaka led the way with 156 people hospitalized for heat exhaustion, followed by 125 in Aichi and 102 in Chiba and Tokyo.

In Okayama, where more than 1,000 volunteers went to help clean up flooded houses and remove debris caused by torrential rain and mudslides, at least 48 people were treated for heat-related maladies.

Of the Meteorological Agency’s 927 observation points nationwide, 613 logged highs of at least 30 and 161 logged temperatures over 35.

The agency warned that temperatures will remain high throughout the week.

