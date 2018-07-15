Government to designate heavy rains in western Japan as ‘extremely severe disaster’

The government plans to designate recent heavy rain that wreaked havoc in wide areas in western Japan as a disaster with extreme severity so that subsidies for reconstruction projects of local governments in affected areas will be increased, it was learned Sunday.

At the day’s meeting of the central government’s disaster response headquarters, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the heavy rain “is now expected to be designated as an extremely severe disaster.”

The government is set to speed up work to make a cabinet decision on the designation while trying to get a full picture of damage from the rain, which caused mudslides and floods, officials said.

The heavy rain in western Japan will be the first disaster to be given such a status since the government improved the implementation of the extremely severe disaster designation system in December last year.

Previously, it took up to several months for a designation decision to be made. Through the improvement, the government is now allowed to announce the prospect of a designation in about a week after the start of damage investigation at the earliest. The change was made to facilitate post-disaster reconstruction and help rebuild the lives of affected people at an early time.

At the headquarters meeting, held at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Abe stressed, “We’ll make our best efforts so that local governments in areas stricken by the torrential rain can promote reconstruction projects quickly without worry about financial costs and afflicted residents can rebuild their lives as early as possible.”

Abe planned to visit Hiroshima Prefecture, one of the areas hit hardest by the rain, on Sunday to inspect damage there. But he canceled the trip due to pain in his right hip joint.

At the meeting, Abe said Hachiro Okonogi, minister for disaster management, will visit Hiroshima on Sunday on his behalf.

“I’ll surely visit Hiroshima on a later date,” Abe said. The prime minister visited Okayama Prefecture on Wednesday and Ehime Prefecture on Friday. Okayama and Ehime were also severely affected by the disaster.

The death toll from the heavy rain has topped 200, according to a Jiji Press survey.

On Saturday, the Cabinet designated the torrential rain as an extraordinary disaster under a relevant law to allow affected people to receive special administrative benefits, such as an extension of the validity of a driver’s license and business permits for restaurants and other shops.

On Saturday, the first day of a three-day weekend, a number of people flocked to the region to volunteer to help affected people with the disaster cleanup.

The weekend saw scorching heat bake the country nationwide, with the Meteorological Agency calling for precautions against heatstroke, particularly in the disaster-hit areas.

Meanwhile, work to restore infrastructure in disaster areas is gradually progressing. The Sanyo Expressway, which runs through the prefectures of Okayama and Hiroshima, both hit hard by the disaster, was fully back to traffic on Saturday for the first time in nine days, with the section between the Hiroshima Interchange and the Kochi Interchange reopened for use by ordinary vehicles.

According to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, up to some 260,000 households had seen water supplies disrupted due to the disaster. But as of noon Saturday, the number of such households decreased to 193,000 on the back of progress in restoration work in the Hiroshima cities of Kure and Etajima.

In Kure, the number of households without water supplies stood still high at 68,000 as of noon, but the problem is expected to be sorted out at many of the affected households by Thursday, officials said.

According to Chugoku Electric Power Co., power outage in its service areas, including Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures, was fully resolved Friday.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, 5,986 people were at shelters in 16 prefectures as of noon Saturday.

In the Mabicho district in the Okayama city of Kurashiki, which was heavily damaged by flooding, the number of missing people fell to zero as of 8 p.m. Saturday, after the prefectural government disclosed the names of those unaccounted for and sought information about their whereabouts.

Many affected municipalities officially started to accept volunteers Saturday.

“I decided to participate in the volunteer work after learning that there is nothing to eat or drink at the damaged house of a friend of mine,” said Ayaka Miyamoto, 16, a second-year high school student. “I’d like to do what I can without causing inconvenience to others.”

In the Yoshida district of Uwajima, Ehime Prefecture, where the rain damage was heavy, volunteers worked to help locals remove mud and transport furniture.

In Hiroshima Prefecture, 17 municipalities have set up offices for accepting volunteers in cooperation with local social welfare councils. At an office launched in Aki Ward in the city of Hiroshima, many people, including corporate workers, offered to volunteer.

The city of Kurashiki, which had allowed only residents there to engage in volunteer work, began to accept such supporters from outside the city Saturday. They are expected to engage in restoration activities mainly in the flood-hit Mabicho district.

According to the meteorological agency, the day’s temperatures rose to as high as 34.9 degrees Celsius in Kurashiki, 34.8 degrees in Asakita Ward in the city of Hiroshima and 36.2 degrees in the city of Ozu in Ehime.