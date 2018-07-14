Abe to throw hat into LDP presidential race next month
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a meeting about the recent flooding in western Japan at his office on Saturday. | KYODO

/

Abe to throw hat into LDP presidential race next month

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will announce his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential race next month, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Seeking to become Japan’s longest-serving leader, Abe was initially expected to announce his plan for the September election on July 22, when the Diet is scheduled to close for the summer.

But he decided to postpone the announcement until August to focus on the devastation caused by the torrential rain in western Japan, which has left more than 200 people dead.

Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, current policy chief Fumio Kishida and Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda are also considered possible candidates.

Abe might make the announcement on Aug. 11, when he meets with members of the party’s chapter in Yamaguchi Prefecture, his base.

The race could be tough, however, as the opposition parties continue to grill him over the Moritomo Gakuen and Kake Gakuen favoritism scandals, which damaged his approval ratings substantially before a recent rebound. Abe has denied the allegations of cronyism.

The LDP is considering starting the official campaigning period on Sept. 7 and holding the presidential race on Sept. 20.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Yuka Sekiguchi and her mother, Hiroko
Dementia is pushing cancer out of the medical spotlight
 The media love cancer — what causes it, how to prevent it, who has it. Cancer is something that potentially touches everybody in a dramatic way, and therefore public interest is keen. There’s a...
Made in China: Yokohama's Chinatown is popular with tourists.
Media stews over growing Chinese numbers in Japan
Since last year, immigration has been dominating the news in North America and Europe. Recently, it's become a hot topic in Japan as well. Business weekly Shukan Diamond (July 7) ran a 3...
Police officers inspect a car buried in mud on July 11 after heavy rain in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Recent flooding highlights power of social media in a disaster
Online users in Japan followed the storms that lead to devastating floods and landslides in the western part of the country closely as they unfolded last week. The topic remained central to discuss...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a meeting about the recent flooding in western Japan at his office on Saturday. | KYODO

, , , ,