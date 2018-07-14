In case concerning bribery of Thai public servant, Japanese prosecutors reach first-ever plea bargain agreement

Tokyo prosecutors and a power plant manufacturer reached the first plea bargain in Japan since the practice was introduced in June, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

Yokohama-based Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. entered the plea bargain over the alleged bribery by one of its employees of a Thai public servant in relation to a local power plant project, they said.

The prosecutors will forego indictment of the company in exchange for information on the employee involved, the sources said.

While the full details are not immediately known, the employee is said to have given a bribe to a local official in relation to transport work under the power plant contract awarded in 2013, the sources said.

The company declined to comment on the matter, saying it cooperates appropriately with authorities when it finds a potential breach of legal compliance.

If found guilty of violating the anti-trust law, a corporation could face a fine of up to ¥300 million. A person who breaks the law could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and/or fined up to ¥5 million.

Japan introduced the plea bargaining system for organized crime and bribery cases in June.

There have been only four cases in Japan in which companies or individuals have been prosecuted on bribery charges involving foreign public officials since 1998 when the country prohibited giving bribes to and receiving them from such officials.