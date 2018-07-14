NHK can launch online simulcasting if it reviews ‘compliance’ and fee collection systems: ministry panel

Kyodo

A government panel has given the green light for NHK to start simultaneously broadcasting its TV programs online as the popularity of streaming grows.

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry’s panel said in a draft report Friday that the plan for the simulcasting service is “appropriate.” NHK aims to launch it in fiscal 2019.

The ministry plans to submit a bill to revise the broadcast law, which prohibits simultaneous streaming on the grounds it could harm private TV networks. Disaster reports and live sports coverage are among the few exceptions under the law.

The report also says that NHK must conduct management reforms to improve compliance and review its system for collecting subscription fees before launching the simulcasting service.

With more people now watching TV online, there is an ongoing debate about whether such viewers should be forced to pay the mandatory NHK subscription fee. In some instances, the matter has been brought to court.

Under the law, people who install a TV receiver are obliged to sign a subscription contract with NHK.

The public broadcaster has recently been hit by scandals involving employees who embezzled the subscription fees. It is trying to reposition itself as “public media” and retain viewers who are leaving for YouTube, AbemaTV, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Intex Osaka convention hall in Osaka's Suminoe Ward is the venue of the Group of 20 leaders' summit to be held next year.
Inclusive approach needed as Kansai pushes U.N. development goals
Over the past six months or so, efforts have been underway by local governments and private businesses to promote the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Numerous speeches are being ...
An evacuee takes a rest at Mabi Clean Center, which is acting as an evacuation site, in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Friday.
About 5,900 people in western Japan remain in shelters one week after special rain warnings
About 5,900 people were still at shelters as of Friday night, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, a week after special warnings were issued in eight prefectures in western and sou...
Volunteers attempt to remove debris in Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Saturday.
Thousands of volunteers arrive to help in flood-hit areas of western Japan
Thousands of volunteers started arriving Saturday in western Japan regions hit by the country's worst rain disaster in decades to help residents clean up. Prefectural governments in hard-hit Ehi...

, ,