Japan likely faces long wait for summit with North Korea to become reality
In this undated photo released Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen inspecting a factory in Samjiyon county. | REUTERS

/

Japan likely faces long wait for summit with North Korea to become reality

JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his administration are apparently preparing for a long wait before a Japan-North Korea summit becomes a reality.

Government officials are believed to be skeptical that the issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korea decades ago can be resolved anytime soon, due chiefly to the little progress made in negotiations between the United States and North Korea.

“We don’t have an optimistic view that the talks will be concluded in one or two months,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said on television on Monday, suggesting that there is little chance of a bilateral summit taking place this autumn.

After U.S. President Donald Trump brought up the issue of Japanese abductees during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12, many Japanese government officials became optimistic that a summit between Japan and North Korea could be on the cards.

In the wake of the Trump-Kim meeting, a senior official at the Foreign Ministry said it would not be surprising for a Japan-North Korea summit to take place on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, to be held in Russia in September.

An official close to Abe described the possible summit as an opportunity to resolve the abduction issue.

Abe was also eager to have talks with Kim, saying that Japan will “break through the shell of mutual distrust to start a new era of diplomacy.”

However, the atmosphere clearly has changed since the Japanese government heard from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about his recent meetings with high-level North Korean officials.

No details of the talks have been made available. But referring to Pyongyang’s criticism after the meetings that the United States “acted like a robber,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said that talks between the two countries have not turned out to be easy.

The Japanese government will seek an opportunity to hold a summit with North Korea regardless of how well talks between Washington and Pyongyang progress.

A senior government official said, however, without progress in the U.S.-North Korea talks, moving forward with negotiations toward a Japan-North Korea summit may be difficult.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Intex Osaka convention hall in Osaka's Suminoe Ward is the venue of the Group of 20 leaders' summit to be held next year.
Inclusive approach needed as Kansai pushes U.N. development goals
Over the past six months or so, efforts have been underway by local governments and private businesses to promote the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Numerous speeches are being ...
Image Not Available
NHK can launch online simulcasting if it reviews 'compliance' and fee collection systems: ministr...
A government panel has given the green light for NHK to start simultaneously broadcasting its TV programs online as the popularity of streaming grows. The Internal Affairs and Communicati...
An evacuee takes a rest at Mabi Clean Center, which is acting as an evacuation site, in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Friday.
About 5,900 people in western Japan remain in shelters one week after special rain warnings
About 5,900 people were still at shelters as of Friday night, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, a week after special warnings were issued in eight prefectures in western and sou...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this undated photo released Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen inspecting a factory in Samjiyon county. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , , ,