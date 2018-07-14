Japan likely faces long wait for summit with North Korea to become reality

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his administration are apparently preparing for a long wait before a Japan-North Korea summit becomes a reality.

Government officials are believed to be skeptical that the issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korea decades ago can be resolved anytime soon, due chiefly to the little progress made in negotiations between the United States and North Korea.

“We don’t have an optimistic view that the talks will be concluded in one or two months,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said on television on Monday, suggesting that there is little chance of a bilateral summit taking place this autumn.

After U.S. President Donald Trump brought up the issue of Japanese abductees during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12, many Japanese government officials became optimistic that a summit between Japan and North Korea could be on the cards.

In the wake of the Trump-Kim meeting, a senior official at the Foreign Ministry said it would not be surprising for a Japan-North Korea summit to take place on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, to be held in Russia in September.

An official close to Abe described the possible summit as an opportunity to resolve the abduction issue.

Abe was also eager to have talks with Kim, saying that Japan will “break through the shell of mutual distrust to start a new era of diplomacy.”

However, the atmosphere clearly has changed since the Japanese government heard from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about his recent meetings with high-level North Korean officials.

No details of the talks have been made available. But referring to Pyongyang’s criticism after the meetings that the United States “acted like a robber,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said that talks between the two countries have not turned out to be easy.

The Japanese government will seek an opportunity to hold a summit with North Korea regardless of how well talks between Washington and Pyongyang progress.

A senior government official said, however, without progress in the U.S.-North Korea talks, moving forward with negotiations toward a Japan-North Korea summit may be difficult.