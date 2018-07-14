About 5,900 people in western Japan remain in shelters one week after special rain warnings
An evacuee takes a rest at Mabi Clean Center, which is acting as an evacuation site, in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Friday. | REUTERS

About 5,900 people in western Japan remain in shelters one week after special rain warnings

JIJI, Kyodo

About 5,900 people were still at shelters as of Friday night, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, a week after special warnings were issued in eight prefectures in western and southwestern Japan due to torrential rain.

The death toll from floods and landslides caused by the rain has reached 209 across 14 prefectures, the National Police Agency said Saturday, and many others are still missing.

The number of deaths from the disaster stood at 100 in Hiroshima Prefecture, 59 in Okayama Prefecture and 26 in Ehime Prefecture.

The Cabinet on Saturday designated floods and mudslides from the storm as an extraordinary disaster under a relevant special law.

The designation will allow affected people to receive special administrative benefits, such as an extension of the validity of a driver’s license and business permits for restaurants and other shops.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave instructions regarding the designation the same day during a meeting at the government’s disaster response headquarters, established following the heavy rain.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, 619 landslides and other sediment disasters had occurred in 31 prefectures, causing the closure of a combined seven sections of seven expressways and 63 combined sections on 39 national routes. Japan Freight Railway Co. and nine other railroad operators were suspending train runs on 24 lines.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, evacuation orders and advisories had been issued for some 48,000 households, or roughly 109,000 people, in at least 14 prefectures as of 3 p.m. Friday.

The central government decided to disburse ¥2.1 billion from its contingency reserves to provide emergency assistance to afflicted areas.

“The government will procure such emergency supplies as water, food, air conditioners and temporary toilets, all indispensable to people in disaster areas,” Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

The government earmarked ¥350 billion in the reserves in its fiscal 2018 initial budget.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Intex Osaka convention hall in Osaka's Suminoe Ward is the venue of the Group of 20 leaders' summit to be held next year.
Inclusive approach needed as Kansai pushes U.N. development goals
Over the past six months or so, efforts have been underway by local governments and private businesses to promote the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Numerous speeches are being ...
Image Not Available
NHK can launch online simulcasting if it reviews 'compliance' and fee collection systems: ministr...
A government panel has given the green light for NHK to start simultaneously broadcasting its TV programs online as the popularity of streaming grows. The Internal Affairs and Communicati...
Volunteers attempt to remove debris in Higashi-Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Saturday.
Thousands of volunteers arrive to help in flood-hit areas of western Japan
Thousands of volunteers started arriving Saturday in western Japan regions hit by the country's worst rain disaster in decades to help residents clean up. Prefectural governments in hard-hit Ehi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An evacuee takes a rest at Mabi Clean Center, which is acting as an evacuation site, in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Friday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , , , , , ,