A chronology of doomsday cult and its founder

The following is a chronology of events related to the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult and its founder, Shoko Asahara, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto:

March 2, 1955 — Matsumoto is born in Kumamoto Prefecture.

February 1984 — Asahara forms group Aum Shinsen no Kai.

July 1987 — Aum Shinsen no Kai is renamed Aum Shinrikyo.

November 4, 1989 — Tsutsumi Sakamoto, a lawyer helping people with complaints against Aum, is slain along with his wife and 1-year-old son at their Yokohama home.

February 1990 — Asahara and 24 other members of Aum run in a House of Representatives election. All of them lose.

June 27, 1994 — Aum members release sarin in a residential district of Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, killing eight people and injuring about another 600.

March 20, 1995 — Aum members release sarin on Tokyo subway trains, killing 13 people and injuring more than 6,000.

May 16, 1995 — Asahara is arrested.

April 24, 1996 — The trial of Asahara begins.

February 2000 — Aum renames itself Aleph.

March 13, 2003 — While being questioned for the first time in court, Asahara refuses to speak.

April 24, 2003 — Prosecutors demand Asahara be given the death penalty.

February 27, 2004 — Tokyo District Court sentences Asahara to death.

September 15, 2006 — Supreme Court finalizes Asahara’s death sentence.

May 2007 — Former Aum spokesman Fumihiro Joyu launches splinter group Hikari no Wa.

June 2008 — Law enacted to provide Aum victims and relatives with government benefits.

December 31, 2011 — Aum fugitive Makoto Hirata surrenders to police.

June 2012 — Aum fugitives Katsuya Takahashi and Naoko Kikuchi are arrested.

January 18, 2018 — Supreme Court rejects Takahashi’s appeal, settling his life sentence and ending all trials related to the cult.

March 14-15, 2018 — Seven of 13 former Aum members on death row are transferred from a Tokyo detention center to other facilities.

July 6, 2018 — Asahara and six other Aum members on death row are executed.

July 26, 2018 — Six remaining former Aum members on death row are executed.

In this August 1995 file photo, Shoko Asahara, leader of the Aum Shinrikyo cult, is seen being driven away from the Tokyo District Court to the Metropolitan Police headquarters after an extension of his detention was approved. The doomsday cult that carried out a deadly nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subways the same year also used the VX nerve agent suspected in the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother.

