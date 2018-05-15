/

Sexual bias claims 240,000 infant girls in India yearly: study

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – Almost a quarter-of-a-million girls younger than 5 die in India every year due to neglect resulting from society’s preference for sons, a gender discrimination study found on Tuesday.

This was over and above those aborted simply for being female, researchers wrote in The Lancet medical journal.

“Gender-based discrimination towards girls doesn’t simply prevent them from being born, it may also precipitate the death of those who are born,” said study co-author Christophe Guilmoto of the Paris Descartes University.

“Gender equity is not only about rights to education, employment or political representation, it is also about care, vaccination, and nutrition of girls, and ultimately survival.”

Guilmoto and a team used population data from 46 countries to calculate how many infant girls would have died in a society where there was no discrimination impact, and how many died in reality.

The difference, about 19 deaths out of every 1,000 girls born between 2000 and 2005, was ascribed to the effects of gender bias.

This amounted to about 239,000 deaths per year, or 2.4 million over a decade.

“Around 22 percent of the overall mortality burden of females under five (in India) is therefore due to gender bias,” the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) a research institute based in Austria, said in a statement.

The problem was most pronounced in northern India, the researchers found, with states Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh accounting for two-thirds of the excess deaths.

Hardest hit were poor, rural, farming regions with low education levels, high population densities, and high birth rates.

“As the regional estimates of excess deaths of girls demonstrate, any intervention to reduce the discrimination against girls in food and health care allocation should therefore target in priority regions … where poverty, low social development, and patriarchal institutions persist and investments (in) girls are limited,” said co-author Nandita Saikia of IIASA.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, reacts during court proceedings Monday in New York. Ortega was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2012 deaths of Lucia and Leo Krim.
New York nanny who killed two kids gets life in prison without parole
A nanny who was convicted of brutally murdering two small children in her care while their parents were out was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without parole during a dramatic courtroom enco...
In this March 22 photo, special assistant to President Donald Trump, Kelly Sadler, attends a forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. The White House is refusing to condemn a staffer, believed to be Sadler, who said during a closed-door meeting that Arizona Sen. John McCain's opinion "doesn't matter" because "he's dying anyway."
Trump threatens 'leakers,' calls them 'traitors and cowards' after slur against Sen. John McCain ...
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to root out "leakers" inside his White House Monday, describing them as "traitors and cowards" in a furious tweet after a series of embarrassing revelations. "T...
Palestinian protesters run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel prepared for the festive inauguration of a new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.
Odds for peace 'deal of the century' seen getting longer as Trump rattles Mideast with embassy move
President Donald Trump's prospects for brokering the Mideast peace "deal of the century" plunged ever deeper Monday as the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem opened amid bloodshed in Gaza. The day fueled gl...

, , ,