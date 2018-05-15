Satellite imagery shows first evidence of buildings being dismantled at North Korean nuclear test site: report

New commercial satellite imagery has provided the first definitive evidence that North Korea is dismantling its Punggye-ri nuclear test site ahead of a scheduled ceremony next week to mark the event, U.S. researchers said Monday.

The North Korea-watching 38 North website said in a report that imagery from May 7 showed that the process was “already well underway” at the site, which has been used for each of the North’s six underground nuclear test explosions.

It said several key operational support buildings, located just outside the north, west and south tunnel portals, had been razed, while some of the rails for mining carts, which had led from the tunnels to their respective spoil piles, had apparently been removed.

Additionally, it said, some carts appeared to have been tipped over or disassembled, and several small sheds or outbuildings around the site removed.

Still, the report said, other more substantial buildings around the facility remained intact, including the two largest buildings at the command center, and the main administrative support area.

The website also said a small square-shaped foundation and a small shed had been newly emplaced on the north portal spoil pile. It said that while it is too early to determine their intended purpose, “it is conceivably for a future camera position to record the closure of the west portal.”

Still, the report said, “no tunnel entrances appear to have yet been permanently closed.”

“This may be because on May 12, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced that the final dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test ground would be witnessed by foreign journalists and would involve the ‘collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances, and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.'”

That announcement said the ceremony would take place between May 23 and 25, weather permitting.

At last month’s inter-Korean summit, Kim told Moon that he would shutter the site and invite foreign experts and journalists to view the dismantling, South Korea’s presidential office said recently.

According to Saturday’s announcement, the North would invite local press, but international media would be limited to journalists from China, Russia, South Korea, Britain and the United States, due to the testing ground’s “small space.”

It was unclear why journalists from Japan were not invited, while media representatives from all other members of the now-defunct six-party talks on denuclearization — plus Britain — would likely be in attendance.

The United States and South Korea have welcomed the announcement as the beginning of North Korea’s nuclear disarmament. It comes ahead of a historic summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

Skeptics, however, say Pyongyang may have ulterior motives for its announcement, pointing to past demonstrations where it carried out similar spectacles to show its commitment to deals it later reneged on.