Melania Trump hospitalized for treatment of benign kidney condition
U.S. first lady Melania Trump sits during a listening session with students at the White House in Washington April 9. | REUTERS

/

Melania Trump hospitalized for treatment of benign kidney condition

AP

WASHINGTON – Melania Trump underwent a procedure Monday morning to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the week, the White House said.

President Donald Trump was expected to visit his wife at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington later Monday, according to a White House official who was not authorized to disclose the plan and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said the procedure on the 48-year-old first lady was successful and there were no complications. The president spoke with Mrs. Trump before the procedure and with her doctor afterward, the first lady’s office said.

The White House did not offer any additional details on Mrs. Trump’s condition. The president had no public appearances scheduled for Monday.

She was last seen in public on Wednesday at a White House event where she joined the president to honor military mothers and spouses for Mother’s Day.

The former model from Slovenia is Trump’s third wife, and the couple have been married for 13 years. They have a 12-year-old son named Barron.

Mrs. Trump, who has been gradually raising her profile as first lady, recently hosted her first state dinner and launched a public awareness campaign to help children.

With the president watching in the Rose Garden, Mrs. Trump last week unveiled the “Be Best” campaign, which she said will focus on childhood well-being, social media use and opioid abuse.

The first lady lived full time in New York during the administration’s opening months so Barron would not have to change schools midyear. She and Barron moved into the White House last June and since then the first lady has been raising her public profile.

Mrs. Trump joined her husband last month to host the prime minister of Japan for a two-day summit at the Trumps’ Florida estate, and the Trumps hosted the president of France at the White House on a three-day state visit, including a lavish state dinner. Mrs. Trump also represented the administration at the April funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

In this photo combination, Palestinians protest near the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip, and on the same day dignitaries (from left) Sara Netanyahu, her husband, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, and U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, applaud at the opening ceremony of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. Netanyahu praised the inauguration of the embassy as a "great day for peace," as dozens of Palestinians have been killed in Gaza amid ongoing clashes.
Israeli forces kill 55 protesters on Gaza border as U.S. Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Monday when the high-profile opening of the U.S. embassy to Israel in Jerusalem raised tension to boiling point after...
U.S. Army Capt. Ernest Medina, a key figure in the 1968 My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War, speaks at a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington in 1969. Medina died on May 8, according to an obituary written by his family. He was 81.
Ernest Medina, key figure in 1968 My Lai Massacre, dies at 81 in Wisconsin
Former Army Capt. Ernest L. Medina, a key figure in the My Lai Massacre during the Vietnam War, has died in Wisconsin. He was 81. Medina was an Army captain on March 16, 1968, when American troo...
In a frame from video, police resume digging Monday in an area that might yield the remains of several missing girls in Macomb Township, Michigan. Police believe they "are very close" to finding remains. The search began after police interviewed a prisoner locked up for the slaying of a 13-year-old girl whose remains were found in 2008 near the same area.
Suburban Detroit search resumes for remains of up to seven girls believed targeted by serial killer
After a weekend break, police on Monday resumed digging in suburban Detroit in an area that could yield the remains of up to seven missing girls. Konnie Beyma, whose sister, Kimberly King, disap...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. first lady Melania Trump sits during a listening session with students at the White House in Washington April 9. | REUTERS

, , , ,