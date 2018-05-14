/

Taro Aso makes first public apology over Finance Ministry sexual harassment scandal

JIJI, Kyodo

Finance Minister Taro Aso has made his first public apology over alleged sexual harassment by former Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda.

At a Lower House Budget Committee session Monday, Aso said that he “would like to offer an apology” to the victim, a female reporter who works for TV Asahi.

Hit by prolonged public criticism, Aso made the move over a month after the scandal came to light. Last month, a weekly magazine reported that Fukuda made sexually suggestive comments. It later released an audio clip allegedly of Fukuda asking the female reporter “Can I give you a kiss?”

Aso apologized after Hiroshi Kawauchi of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan asked if an apology would not be made to the victim. The finance minister added that the ministry has also issued a written apology.

Responding to a question from the CDPJ’s Hiranao Honda regarding Aso’s earlier remark that “there is no such thing as a sexual harassment charge” in Japan, Aso said that if the statement caused misunderstanding, he would need to think about how he expresses himself.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Finance Minister Taro Aso and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a Lower House Budget Committee session Monday, where Aso offered his first public apology about his remarks on the sexual harassment scandal involving former Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda. | AFP-JIJI

