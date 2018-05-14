/

Eight-year prison term sought for president of failed Tokyo travel agency

Kyodo

Prosecutors are demanding eight years behind bars for the president of failed travel agency Tellmeclub, who is accused of defrauding two banks of about ¥550 million in loans by doctoring earnings data.

While prosecutors claimed Monday that Chikako Yamada, 68, was “selfish and irresponsible in directing the whitewashing of the documents, knowing the company had fallen into negative net worth,” her lawyers sought to reduce her sentence due to her age and expressed remorse.

Yamada has pleaded guilty and apologized for her action.

The court is scheduled to hand down its ruling July 20.

According to the indictment, Yamada and her former subordinate, Toshiyuki Sasai, 37, are suspected of swindling Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. out of ¥394 million between June and December 2016 and Higashi-Nippon Bank out of ¥150 million in February 2017 after showing them company financial statements with fictitious profits.

Tokyo-based Tellmeclub went bankrupt in March 2017 with debts of around ¥15.1 billion after collecting roughly ¥9.9 billion in advance payments from between 80,000 to 90,000 customers across Japan.

Yamada is also accused of covering up around ¥10 million in executive compensation when filing for personal bankruptcy with the court and failing to declare it to a court-appointed administrator between March and April last year.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Children walk to school accompanied by parents in Niigata on Monday. A 7-year-old girl who attended the school was killed last week.
Neighbor arrested over Niigata girl's death
Police arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the strangling of a 7-year-old girl whose body was left on train tracks in the city of Niigata a week ago, investigators said Monday. The man,...
Finance Minister Taro Aso and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a Lower House Budget Committee session Monday, where Aso offered his first public apology about his remarks on the sexual harassment scandal involving former Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda.
Taro Aso makes first public apology over Finance Ministry sexual harassment scandal
Finance Minister Taro Aso has made his first public apology over alleged sexual harassment by former Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda. At a Lower House Budget Committee session Monda...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe motions to answer a question during a Lower House Budget Committee session on Monday.
Abe shrugs off Tadao Yanase's 2015 Kake Gakuen meetings, claims aide never updated him on pal's p...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he has no problem with his former aide's 2015 meeting with officials from Kake Gakuen, the school chain run by his friend, and repeated that he never interv...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Chikako Yamada | KYODO

, , , ,