Uniqlo to open huge store near Manila later this year

Japanese casual clothing chain Uniqlo said Monday it will open its largest store in the Philippines later this year.

The 4,100-sq.-meter global flagship store is scheduled to be opened at the Glorietta 5 shopping mall in the financial district of Makati, near Manila, sometime between mid-September and December.

“We are honored and excited to open our first Uniqlo global flagship store in the Philippines,” Satoshi Hatase, chief operating officer of Uniqlo Southeast Asia and Oceania, said in a statement.

“We sense growing enthusiasm in the community here and hope to share the very best of the Filipino lifestyle, culture and optimism with the world through our flagship store,” Hatase said.

Uniqlo, which is under the retail holding company Fast Retailing Co., operates around 50 stores across the Philippines.

The planned store will be Uniqlo’s 15th global flagship store in 11 markets around the world.

The latest expansion comes as Uniqlo’s Southeast Asia and Oceania sales grew to approximately ¥110 billion ($1 billion) and operating profit doubled to around ¥14 billion in fiscal 2017 from the previous year, with the company projecting strong growth due to increases in per-store sales.