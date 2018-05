Mount Shinmoe erupted again Monday, prompting ash and falling-rock warnings in nearby areas.

The 1,421-meter volcano straddling Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures in Kyushu erupted at around 2:45 p.m., sending smoke 3,300 meters into the atmosphere, the Meteorological Agency said. The volcano last erupted on April 6.

The agency kept its alert level at 3 on the scale to 5, warning people not to approach the volcano. It also warned of large falling rocks in areas 3 km from the crater.