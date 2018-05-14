Japanese police probe Mangamura website over copyright violation claims

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – The police have opened an investigation into the now-blocked Mangamura website after publishers last year filed copyright violation claims against the provider of pirated comics, investigative sources said Monday.

The website, which once drew over 100 million visitors a month, has been inaccessible since April, when the government asked internet service providers to address the piracy allegedly being committed by Mangamura and two other websites.

Mangamura hosted unauthorized copies of popular manga titles including “Attack on Titan” and “One Piece,” prompting Kodansha Ltd., Shueisha Inc. and two other publishers to file criminal complaints.

The website, launched around August last year, attracted some 620 million people between September and February.

Publishers’ losses are estimated at about ¥319.2 billion, based on one visitor reading one comic book on the site, according to the Content Overseas Distribution Association, which deals with copyright infringement.

A Kodansha employee said the publisher “hopes investigators will build a case as soon as possible.”

While the ISPs are blocking the sites voluntarily, the government hopes to legislate restrictions in 2019.

Online manga are becoming increasingly popular in Japan, with sales surpassing the print versions for the first time in 2017.

Digital manga sales were projected to have reached ¥171.1 billion in 2017, up 17.2 percent from the previous year. Print sales stood at an estimated ¥166.6 billion, down 14.4 percent, according to the Research Institute for Publications.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Officials from Kyoto University and other institutions celebrate the opening of a research base in the jungles of the Amazon basin in Brazil on May 8.
Kyoto University opens large research base in Amazon jungle
Kyoto University has opened a large research base in the jungles of the Amazon basin in Brazil. Previously, there had been no accommodation available on the ground for researchers from a...
Bus-rapid-transit (BRT) buses run through the city of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.
Tanzanian man looks to transform Dar es Salaam's busy bus system using app he developed with Japa...
It is not unusual for overseas visitors on their first visit to Japan to be impressed by the country's efficient rail network, with its heated seats and computerized message boards providing pas...
Image Not Available
Planned cut in doctors' overtime hours worries Japan's rural hospitals
As Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration pushes to pass labor reform bills in the current Diet session, many major hospitals in the Chubu region are concerned that the bills, which include ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and government officials discuss measures in April to counter Mangamura and other websites accused of pirating anime and manga. | KYODO

, , ,