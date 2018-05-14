Mercury probes for Japan-Europe space mission to be launched from French Guiana in October

Two probes involved in BepiColombo, the joint mission to Mercury being conducted by Japan and Europe, will be launched from French Guiana in South America aboard an Ariane 5 rocket in October.

Mercury, the closest planet to the sun, is 4,880 km (3,026 miles) in diameter and two-fifths the size of Earth. It is still shrouded in mystery because it is so difficult to observe or reach by probes from Earth.

Scientists are excited about the mission, which will see the probes reach Mercury at the end of 2025. They say the mission will lead to discoveries that will probably force textbooks to be rewritten.

The Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter developed by Japan will orbit the planet to observe its magnetic field and internal structure, including the molten metallic core.

The Mercury Planetary Orbiter developed by the European Space Agency will examine the planet’s terrain, mineral composition and other features.

“Information on newly born terrestrial planets should be left on Mercury, which does not have an atmosphere,” said Go Murakami, assistant professor at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), who is in charge of the mission on the Japanese side.

Murakami added that the mission will provide important clues as to how Earth was formed and why it has taken a different form compared with Mars and Venus.

In recent years, scientists have found terrestrial planets outside the solar system that, like Mercury, closely orbit their stars.

A better understanding of Mercury is expected to contribute to research into the possibility of life on planets outside the solar system.

“Our mission will delve into the mysteries of whether there is another Earth and whether humankind is alone,” Murakami said.