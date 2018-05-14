Family reunites with lost dog found four years later 100 miles away in Ohio

A dog that ran away from a Lansing, Michigan, family four years ago has been reunited with them after being found more than 100 miles away in Ohio and identified through a microchip.

The Blade reports a Toledo police officer found 12-year-old Bambi wandering a neighborhood this month and took her to Lucas County Canine Care & Control.

Bradley Wieferich said he was surprised by the call from a microchip company telling him Bambi had been found.

Bambi and the Wieferich family were reunited in Toledo a week ago. Wieferich said he initially didn’t recognize her at the shelter but then saw identifying marks on her muzzle and was greeted with a familiar howl.

Wieferich says Bambi is doing well and even remembers some of her old tricks.