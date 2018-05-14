Family reunites with lost dog found four years later 100 miles away in Ohio
This May 5 photo provided by Laura Simmons-Wark shows the Wieferich family holding their dog Bambi at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control in Toledo, Ohio. The dog ran away from the Lansing, Michigan, family four years ago and was reunited with them after being found more than 100 miles away in Ohio and identified through a microchip. | LAURA SIMMONS-WARK / VIA AP

Family reunites with lost dog found four years later 100 miles away in Ohio

AP

TOLEDO, OHIO – A dog that ran away from a Lansing, Michigan, family four years ago has been reunited with them after being found more than 100 miles away in Ohio and identified through a microchip.

The Blade reports a Toledo police officer found 12-year-old Bambi wandering a neighborhood this month and took her to Lucas County Canine Care & Control.

Bradley Wieferich said he was surprised by the call from a microchip company telling him Bambi had been found.

Bambi and the Wieferich family were reunited in Toledo a week ago. Wieferich said he initially didn’t recognize her at the shelter but then saw identifying marks on her muzzle and was greeted with a familiar howl.

Wieferich says Bambi is doing well and even remembers some of her old tricks.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press availability with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (not shown) after their meeting at the State Department in Washington Friday.
Mike Pompeo: U.S. wants to work with Europeans on new deal to counter Iran's 'malign behavior'
The top U.S. diplomat said Sunday Washington still wants to work with its European partners on an agreement to counter Iran's "malign behavior" as President Donald Trump justified his decision to w...
This is an undated handout photo issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office shows Bethan Davies and Robert Jesty, the two Britons who were kidnapped during a visit to a national park in eastern Congo. The two British tourists have been released in eastern Congo two days after being kidnapped, according to announcements Sunday by Virunga National Park and the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
British tourists kidnapped in famed DR Congo wildlife park are freed
Two British tourists who were kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been freed, the U.K. government and Congolese park officials said Sunday. Their vehicle was attacked on Friday in...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with a supporter outside his hotel in London Sunday. Erdogan started a three-day visit to Britain by praising the country as "an ally and a strategic partner, but also a real friend."
Erdogan visits 'valuable' ally Britain for talks as critics call for May to raise rights issues
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Britain was a "valuable and reliable" strategic ally after he arrived in the U.K. on Sunday ahead of talks with Prime Minister Theresa May. Erdogan sa...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This May 5 photo provided by Laura Simmons-Wark shows the Wieferich family holding their dog Bambi at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control in Toledo, Ohio. The dog ran away from the Lansing, Michigan, family four years ago and was reunited with them after being found more than 100 miles away in Ohio and identified through a microchip. | LAURA SIMMONS-WARK / VIA AP

, , , , ,