Apparent bomb found at South African mosque days after deadly knife attack
Residents and bystanders gather after they were asked to evacuate their homes when a device was found in the Imam Hussain Mosque on Sunday on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa. South African police bomb disposal units were on scene to verify the nature of the device. | AFP-JIJI

/

Apparent bomb found at South African mosque days after deadly knife attack

AFP-JIJI

GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA – A South African mosque where worshippers were stabbed last week in an attack that police said displayed elements of extremism, was Sunday evacuated after a suspected bomb was found inside, police and private security said.

One worshipper died and two others were wounded in a knife attack in the same mosque last Thursday in Verulam on the outskirts of the eastern port city of Durban.

On Sunday private security responded to a call from worshippers who saw the suspicious device moments before they were to conduct evening prayers.

“We can confirm that there is a device that was found at the mosque. The bomb disposal unit is at the crime scene, they are going to tell us whether it is an explosive device or what kind of device it is,” elite police unit spokesman Simple Mhlongo told AFP.

A private security official Prem Balram said worshippers had told him that “a device that resembled a bomb” which was attached to a phone and was connected into a “white capsule via two cables was found under the chair at the prayer place, it was actually the moulana’s chair,” referring to the Muslim religious leader.

Speaking to the local eNCA television news network, Balram said the entire mosque and up to 40 homes in the vicinity were also evacuated for the safety of residents.

On Thursday, three attackers killed one man by slitting his throat and injured two others after midday prayers at the mosque.

No arrests have been made yet, but Mhlongo said last week’s mosque attack showed “elements of extremism. … It shows hatred towards the worshippers,” he said.

One Muslim leader said the mosque was targeted because it was a Shia place of worship that had received previous threats — exposing deep tension between South Africa’s Shia and Sunni communities.

Police Minister Bheki Cele had toured the mosque earlier on Sunday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with a supporter outside his hotel in London Sunday. Erdogan started a three-day visit to Britain by praising the country as "an ally and a strategic partner, but also a real friend."
Erdogan visits 'valuable' ally Britain for talks as critics call for May to raise rights issues
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Britain was a "valuable and reliable" strategic ally after he arrived in the U.K. on Sunday ahead of talks with Prime Minister Theresa May. Erdogan sa...
An image grab taken from a video released on Sunday by Aamaq, the Islamic State group's propaganda agency, shows Khamzat Azimov, a 20-year-old Frenchman who killed the day before one man and wounded four other people in Paris. The Saturday night attack in a lively area of theaters and restaurants near the city's historic opera house was the latest in a series of apparent Islamist strikes in France that have killed 246 people since 2015.
French police quiz parents and friend of Chechnya-born Paris knife attacker
Investigators are following the trail of a 20-year-old Frenchman born in Chechnya who rampaged through a festive Paris neighborhood slashing passers-by with a knife, raising anew the specter of ter...
Image Not Available
Death toll in northwest Syria car bombing climbs to at least 28: monitor
At least 28 people, including civilians and jihadi fighters, were killed in a car bombing in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib, a monitor said Sunday in a new toll. The Syrian Observatory fo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Residents and bystanders gather after they were asked to evacuate their homes when a device was found in the Imam Hussain Mosque on Sunday on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa. South African police bomb disposal units were on scene to verify the nature of the device. | AFP-JIJI Reaction Unit South Africa members listen to residents and bystanders who were asked to evacuate their homes after a device was found in the Imam Hussain Mosque on Sunday on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,