Death toll in northwest Syria car bombing climbs to at least 28: monitor

At least 28 people, including civilians and jihadi fighters, were killed in a car bombing in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib, a monitor said Sunday in a new toll.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in Saturday’s blast included at least five civilians and 10 members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham jihadi group, which is led by Syria’s former al-Qaida branch.

Eight people accused of belonging to the Islamic State group were also among the dead, while five other bodies have not yet been identified, the Britain-based Observatory said.

The monitor had given an earlier toll of nine people killed.

Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said the car bombing targeted a tribunal in Idlib set up by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham where alleged IS members were detained.

In recent months, several explosions have rocked Idlib province, which has witnessed infighting between competing jihadi groups opposed to President Bashar Assad.

Syria’s war has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government demonstrations.