Xerox announces termination of merger deal with Fujifilm
Fujifilm Holdings logos are pictured ahead of its news conference in Tokyo in January. | REUTERS

/

Xerox announces termination of merger deal with Fujifilm

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Xerox on Sunday announced it was terminating a proposed merger with Fujifilm and appointing a new chief executive after entering into a settlement with activist shareholders who had contested the takeover.

In a statement on its website, Xerox cited “material deviations” in the audited financials of an existing joint venture known as Fuji Xerox that is controlled by Fujifilm.

The move follows a lawsuit by powerful shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason who have vigorously opposed the merger, which had been announced in January.

Xerox added that Jeff Jacobson had resigned from his role as the company’s CEO, along with five board members who were replaced by five new members.

The new board will be chaired by Keith Cozza, who is the current CEO of Icahn Enterprises, while its new CEO is set to be John Visentin.

The board will immediately convene to “evaluate all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”

Icahn said: “We are extremely pleased that Xerox finally terminated the ill-advised scheme to cede control of the company to Fujifilm.

“With that behind us and new shareholder-focused leadership in place, today marks a new beginning for Xerox.”

The conflict was the latest involving a big company and a high-profile shareholder activist, in this case Icahn, a battle-tested billionaire who has aggressively challenged companies since the 1980s.

Icahn and Deason had in late April won a temporary injunction against the merger after a New York judge agreed the deal prioritized the interests of the Xerox CEO over that of the company’s shareholders.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

John Bolton, national security advisor, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, walk on the South Lawn of the White House after landing on Marine One following an event at Joint Base Andrews in Washington on Thursday.
John Bolton: U.S. sanctions 'possible' on European firms over Iran even if EU stays in nuclear deal
White House National Security adviser John Bolton on Sunday said U.S. sanctions on European companies that do business with Iran were "possible, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he remained ...
Image Not Available
Will Alsop, famed U.K. architect with exuberant style, dies at 70
British architect Will Alsop, whose exuberant buildings enliven cities on both sides of the Atlantic, has died, his company said Sunday. He was 70. Marcos Rosello, a co-founder with Alsop of the...
A sales clerk stands at counters selling mobile phones produced by ZTE Corp. at an appliance store in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, in 2012. ZTE, a Chinese tech giant, was brought to its knees and delayed shipments of imported U.S. cars, apples, lumber and other agricultural products are the early casualties as China and the U.S. exchange salvos in a trade dispute.
Trump working with Xi to restart China telecom giant ZTE, an Iran sanctions violator, for sake of...
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping are working to give Chinese telecom company ZTE Corp. "a way to get back into business, fast." "President Xi o...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Fujifilm Holdings logos are pictured ahead of its news conference in Tokyo in January. | REUTERS

, , , ,