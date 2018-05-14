New volcano lava fissure spurs more evacuations as explosive Kilauea eruption looms
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Sunday. | REUTERS

New volcano lava fissure spurs more evacuations as explosive Kilauea eruption looms

AP

PAHOA, HAWAII – A new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced for an expected eruption from the Kilauea volcano.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense issued an alert that an 18th fissure was discovered along a road west of a major highway on the Big Island. Residents on that road were being told to evacuate, and two nearby community centers were serving as shelters for people and pets.

The fissures, ground deformation and abundant volcanic gases indicate eruptions on the eastern flank of Kilauea are likely to continue.

The latest opening came the morning after two other fissures opened on Saturday. Most of the lava outbreaks have occurred in and around the Leilani Estates neighborhood, where molten rock has burst through the ground, destroying more than two dozen homes and resulting in evacuation orders for nearly 2,000 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the 17th fissure, which opened Saturday night, was spattering but no flow had formed. The 16th fissure had spilled lava into an open field earlier in the day.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the fissures opened just east of the Puna Geothermal Venture energy conversion plant, where steam and hot liquid are brought up through underground wells and the steam feeds a turbine generator to produce electricity. Plant workers last week as a precaution removed 50,000 gallons of a flammable gas stored at the site.

Geologists warn that Kilauea’s summit could have an explosive steam eruption that would hurl rocks and ash miles into the sky.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Family members stop by to visit with Lessie Brown, who is 113, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Friday. She is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.
A yam a day till 110, Ohio woman, 113, is now the oldest person in U.S.
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.
An Afghan security force member keeps watch at the site of blasts in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sunday.
At least 15 killed as attackers set off multiple blasts, engage in firefight in Jalalabad
Afghan security forces battled for hours against a group of attackers who stormed a government building in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Sunday after a coordinated assault that killed at least 1...
Isreali nationalist settlers wave their national flags at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday as they celebrate Jerusalem Day. For Israelis, Sunday is Jerusalem Day, an annual celebration of the "reunification" of the city following the 1967 Six-Day War.
Israel kicks off Jerusalem U.S. Embassy fete, boosts border force as Palestinians ramp up protests
Israel on Sunday kicked off festivities to celebrate the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, even as it bolstered its forces along the Gaza border and in the West Bank in anticipation of ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Sunday. | REUTERS Smoke and steam rise from fissures in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Sunday. | REUTERS This Sunday image released by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the Kīlauea Caldera at 9:30 a.m. HST, taken with a research camera mounted in the observation tower at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in the Big Island of Hawaii. The camera is looking SSE toward the active vent in Halemaʻumaʻu, 1.9 km (1.2 miles) from the webcam. For scale, Halemaʻumaʻu is approximately 1 km (0.6 mi) across and about 85 meters deep. | U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / VIA AP

, , , , ,