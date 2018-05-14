American trio freed by North Korea reunite with families, ask for privacy
U.S. President Donald Trump (center) speaks as he greets Tony Kim (second from left), Kim Dong Chul (fourth from righ) and Kim Hak Song (second from right), three Americans detained in North Korea for over a year, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Thursday. First lady Melania Trump (far left), Vice President Mike Pence (behind Tony Kim), and his wife, Karen Pence (behind Trump), were also at the air force base to greet them. | AP

American trio freed by North Korea reunite with families, ask for privacy

AP

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon says three Americans released by North Korea have left a Washington-area hospital and have reunited with their families.

A pentagon spokeswoman, Maj. Carla M. Gleason, says in a statement that the men “were grateful, in good spirits and coping well.”

North Korea released them last week while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Pyongyang to help set up next month’s summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The men received a hero’s welcome from Trump when they arrived back in the U.S. early Thursday and were then taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Gleason says they now “have been reunited with their families. Their time together has been an incredibly joyous occasion. They ask for privacy as they transition home.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on May 9 in Pyongyang.
Mike Pompeo: U.S. will need to give Kim Jong Un security assurances in exchange for nuke deal
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the United States will need to "provide security assurances" to North Korea's Kim Jong Un if the adversaries are to reach a nuclear deal, describing ...
China's first domestically developed aircraft carrier departs Dalian, Liaoning province, China, Sunday.
China shoos ships away as its first home-built aircraft carrier begins sea trials
China's first entirely home-built aircraft carrier began sea trials Sunday in a sign of the growing sophistication of the country's domestic arms industry. The still-unnamed ship left dock in th...
People watch a TV screen reporting that North Korea will dismantle a nuke test site during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul Sunday. North Korea said Saturday that it will dismantle its nuclear test site in less than two weeks, in a dramatic event that would set up leader Kim Jong Un's summit with President Donald Trump next month. Trump welcomed the "gracious gesture." The signs read: " Punggye-ri nuclear test."
Trump welcomes Pyongyang's 'gracious gesture' pledge to blow up nuke-site tunnels
North Korea said Saturday that it will dismantle its nuclear test site in less than two weeks, in a dramatic event that would set up leader Kim Jong Un's summit with President Donald Trump next mon...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump (center) speaks as he greets Tony Kim (second from left), Kim Dong Chul (fourth from righ) and Kim Hak Song (second from right), three Americans detained in North Korea for over a year, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Thursday. First lady Melania Trump (far left), Vice President Mike Pence (behind Tony Kim), and his wife, Karen Pence (behind Trump), were also at the air force base to greet them. | AP

, , , , ,