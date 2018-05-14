Hundreds of protesters demand Russia stop blocking Telegram messenger app
A balloon with a sign reading '#fed up!' is released as a police officer stands guard during a rally in protest of a court decision to block the Telegram messenger because it violated Russian regulations, in Moscow Sunday. | REUTERS

Hundreds of protesters demand Russia stop blocking Telegram messenger app

Reuters

MOSCOW – Hundreds of people rallied in Moscow on Sunday to demand the unblocking of the Telegram app, the second protest in the Russian capital since the authorities blocked the popular messaging service last month.

Demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans and brandished signs carrying messages against internet censorship. Some tossed paper planes in the air, symbolizing Telegram’s logo.

“The authorities want to take away our secret messages, our private lives,” opposition politician Mikhail Kasyanov told demonstrators. “The internet is the main freedom that exists for all of us. We cannot let that happen.”

Telegram was blocked on April 16 on orders from state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, after refusing to grant Russian state security access to its users’ encrypted messages.

“Down with Roskomnadzor!” protesters chanted.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has said it needs such access to guard against security threats such as terrorist attacks. But Telegram has said compliance with the order would constitute a violation of users’ privacy.

In the process of blocking the app, Roskomnadzor also cut off access to a slew of other websites.

Some 20 people were detained at the rally, according to OVD-Info human rights monitor.

A similar protest in support of Telegram drew thousands of people to the streets of Moscow last month.

Telegram is widely used in countries across the former Soviet Union and Middle East. Telegram founder Pavel Durov, a pioneer of Russian social media, said last month that Russians account for about 7 percent of its users.

Some Telegram users have circumvented the block by using virtual private networks, which make it seem as though they were accessing the internet from another country.

Iran last month also blocked Telegram in a bid to safeguard national security.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A sales clerk stands at counters selling mobile phones produced by ZTE Corp. at an appliance store in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, in 2012. ZTE, a Chinese tech giant, was brought to its knees and delayed shipments of imported U.S. cars, apples, lumber and other agricultural products are the early casualties as China and the U.S. exchange salvos in a trade dispute.
Trump working with Xi to restart China telecom giant ZTE, an Iran sanctions violator, for sake of...
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping are working to give Chinese telecom company ZTE Corp. "a way to get back into business, fast." "President Xi o...
Visitors peruse Hitachi Ltd.'s booth at an exhibition in New York on Wednesday focusing on next-generation energy technologies for urban areas that could increase efficiency and reduce traffic jams.
Japanese firms pitch next-generation 'smart city' technologies in New York
As technology to create energy-efficient "smart cities" proliferates, four Japanese companies have shown off their prowess in advanced environmental and information technologies as part of a rel...
Image Not Available
Japanese firms in Malaysia look to gain upper hand under Mahathir Mohamad's new government
Japanese companies in Malaysia are closely watching the moves of leader Mahathir Mohamad, who many believe will attempt to break the country's economic dependence on China following the resurgen...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A balloon with a sign reading '#fed up!' is released as a police officer stands guard during a rally in protest of a court decision to block the Telegram messenger because it violated Russian regulations, in Moscow Sunday. | REUTERS

, , ,