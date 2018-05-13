Popular ‘Evangelion’ bullet train makes final run

A shinkansen featuring a design inspired by the popular Japanese animation series “Neon Genesis Evangelion” made its final run on Sunday, drawing throngs of fans to witness the last journey.

Around 1,200 people, including anime fans and train enthusiasts, gathered on a platform at Shin-Osaka Station to see the train off. The 500-series bullet train of West Japan Railway Co. began its daily round trips in November 2015 on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line from Shin-Osaka to Hakata.

Hiroshi Kaibe, a 44-year-old Nara resident, lamented the end of the train’ run, saying, “I hope they will resume.”

At Hakata, around 500 people were on hand to witness the final arrival.

The train was scheduled to end its service in March last year, but it was extended due to strong demand from fans at home and abroad.

The train is painted in purple in the image of a giant human-type weapon, used by the main character from the anime series.

With passengers able to play a game in a cockpit inspired by the series, the train proved a hit with foreign and domestic fans.

The train was introduced in 2015 to mark the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Sanyo Shinkansen Line and the 20th anniversary of the first broadcast of the sci-fi TV series.