U.S. Manhattan Project national park to include exhibits noting inhumane nature of atomic weapons

A U.S. national park commemorating facilities related to the Manhattan Project, the secret U.S. wartime atomic bomb program, will include exhibits showing the inhumane nature of nuclear weapons, a park official said.

The plan to display the damage caused by the U.S. atomic bombings on Japan during World War II is welcome news for atomic bomb survivors who have worked to convey the horror of the weapons.

“We intend to address this issue thoroughly and respectfully,” said Kris Kirby, superintendent of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, referring to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the use of nuclear weapons.

In November 2015, the U.S. government officially designated as a national park the facilities related to the Manhattan Project located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Los Alamos, New Mexico; and Hanford in Washington State.

The work to craft the exhibition plan for the facilities may start in 2019, and officials hope to complete it within two years.

It is not yet decided where the exhibits to highlight the inhumane aspects of the weapons will be placed, but Kirby said they would be “incredibly important elements” of the story surrounding the Manhattan Project.

The United States dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and the second on Nagasaki three days later. Around 210,000 people — mostly civilians — are estimated to have died as a result of the attacks by the end of 1945. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15 that year, bringing an end to World War II.

An official of the Hiroshima Municipal Government welcomed the latest development and said, “We hope the exhibition … will be based on objective facts, and does not glorify the atomic bomb development.”

In the park’s policy document compiled under the previous U.S. administration led by former President Barack Obama, the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki are recognized as devastating and indiscriminate, according to the National Park Service, a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

It also said many people died in the bomb blasts and flames and that even those who survived continued to suffer due to the increased risks of cancer and leukemia throughout their lives as well as the loss of family members.

The document also maintains that millions of lives were saved that would otherwise have been lost if an invasion of the Japanese mainland had been carried out by U.S. and other Allied forces in the closing days of World War II.