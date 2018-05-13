Japan team succeeds in impregnating monkey via uterus transplant

A Japanese research team said Sunday it has succeeded in impregnating a monkey that received the extracted uterus of another primate in a transplant operation last year.

The researchers hope the method can be used to enable pregnancies in women who are sick, do not have a uterus or cannot have children. No human uterus transplants have taken place in Japan, but 11 women have given birth following such procedures overseas.

According to the team, which includes researchers from Keio University, a crab-eating monkey, whose uterus was removed, received the transplanted uterus of another crab-eating monkey in January last year.

After resuming its menstrual cycle, the first monkey then received a fertilized egg and sperm created in April. The primate was found to be pregnant this month.

In the past, the team had successfully impregnated a crab-eating monkey after having its uterus removed and reimplanted, but this is the first case of a uterus transplant from a different monkey.

Nationwide, there are between 60,000 and 70,000 patients who have lost their uterus due to cancer treatment or health conditions since birth.

Despite the latest breakthrough, critics have raised ethical questions and safety concerns over uterus transplants given that the uterus is not a life-sustaining organ.

The findings were presented at a meeting of the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Sendai.