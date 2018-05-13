North Korea to hold ‘ceremony’ for dismantling its nuclear test site on May 23-25

North Korea said late Saturday that it is taking “technical measures” for dismantling its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, and will hold a “ceremony” between May 23 and May 25, inviting foreign journalists to mark the event in a “transparent manner.”

Leader Kim Jong Un had revealed plans to shut down the nuclear test site during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month.

“Dismantlement of the nuclear test ground will be done in the following sequence — making all tunnels of the test ground collapse by explosion; completely blocking entries; removing all observation facilities, research institutes and structures of guard units on the ground,” the North’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

“In parallel with dismantlement of the nuclear test ground, guards and researchers will be withdrawn and the surrounding area of the test ground be completely closed,” it added.

At last month’s inter-Korean summit, Kim also told Moon that he would shutter the site and invite foreign experts and journalists to view the dismantling, South Korea’s presidential office said.

According to Saturday’s statement, the Foreign Ministry would invite local press, but international media would be limited to journalists from China, Russia, South Korea, Britain and the United States, due to the testing ground’s “small space.”

The statement, however, did not mention invitations to experts or international inspectors, and it was unclear if that offer had been rescinded.

The announcement comes days after Washington announced that the historic summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump will be held June 12 in Singapore. South Korea, which has played the role of mediator to set up the meeting, has said Kim has genuine interest in relinquishing his nuclear weapons in return for economic benefits.

However, lingering doubts remain about whether Kim would ever agree to fully relinquish the weapons he likely views as his only guarantee of survival.

North Korea has declared its nuclear forces complete late last year after its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and the launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles that experts say are capable of hitting most, if not all, of the continental United States.

At a ruling party meeting last month, the North announced that it had suspended all tests of nuclear devices and ICBMs and the plan to close the nuclear test site.

According to the South Korean presidential office, Kim told Moon that reports that tunnels at the Punggye-ri site had collapsed — making it unusable — were not true.

“Some say that we are terminating facilities that are not functioning, but you will see that we have two more tunnels that are bigger than the existing ones and that they are in good condition,” Kim was quoted as saying.

The North Korea-watching 38 North blog said on April 30 that synthetic aperture radar data of the test site corroborates Kim’s statement that two tunnels remain viable.

The spectacle of the North shuttering and even destroying its nuclear facilities is not new.

In June 2008, international broadcasters were allowed to air the demolishing of a cooling tower at the Nyongbyon reactor site, a year after the North reached an agreement with the U.S. and four other nations to disable its nuclear facilities in return for an aid package worth about $400 million.

But that deal, reached during the so-called six-party talks, eventually collapsed after Pyongyang refused to accept U.S.-proposed verification methods.